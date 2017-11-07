Alex DeBrincat, 33 Blackhawks draft picks highlight prospect camp

Forward Alex DeBrincat and eight of the Blackhawks’s 2017 draft picks will highlight the team’s Prospect Camp.

The Blackhawks announced 45 players are invited to the camp, which runs July 17-21 at Johnny’s IceHouse West (2550 W. Madison).

DeBrincat, the top prospect in the Hawks’ system, won the Red Tilson Trophy on Friday as the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player after lighting up the famously high-scoring league for 65 goals and 62 assists in 63 games.

DeBrincat, 19, is the first Hawks prospect to win the award since Stan Mikita after the 1958-59 season. DeBrincat’s former Erie Otters linemate Connor McDavid won the award in 2015.

Alex DeBrincat #14 of Team Cherry skates up ice during the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game January 28, 2016 at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The roster is filled with by 33 Blackhawks’ draft picks, including eight from the 2017 class, including Henri Jokiharju (29th overall), Ian Mitchell (57th), Evan Barratt (90th), Tim Soderlund (112th), Roope Laavainen (119th), Parker Foo (144th), Jakub Galvas (150th) and Joshua Ess (215th).

On-ice sessions will begin from 1 to 5 p.m. July 17. Practices will be conducted Monday through Thursday and they will hold one scrimmage at 9:30 a.m. July 21.

The Blackhawks will open the preseason against the Blue Jackets on Sept. 19 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, and their preseason home opener will be against the Red Wings on Sept. 21 at the United Center.

Prospect Camp Roster by John Silver on Scribd