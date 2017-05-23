Bears notebook: Kyle Long, Josh Sitton out, Pernell McPhee in at OTAs

Organized team activities in the NFL technically are voluntary — and they kind of looked like that Tuesday.

The Bears don’t have any holdouts in this year’s offseason program, but participation was a little light — with several players sitting out with injuries.

Guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton, linebackers Danny Trevathan and Willie Young and tight end Zach Miller were among seven starters from 2016 who did not participate. The others were wide receiver Kevin White and safety Harold Jones-Quartey. Center Hroniss Grasu, running back Jeremy Langford and wide receiver Daniel Braverman also did not participate. All are recovering from various stages of injury.

Linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive tackle Jaye Howard were among those who participated with a red “injury” jersey. Others included wide receiver Markus Wheaton, linebacker Lamarr Houston, rookie safety Eddie Jackson, inside linebacker Dan Skuta, defensive lineman John Jenkins and safety Deiondre Hall.

McPhee ‘coming around’

McPhee struggled with recovery from offseason knee surgery last year and missed the first six games. He is in better shape this offseason. As is Lamarr Houston, who missed the final 14 games with a knee injury.

“They’re about where we expected them to be,” Fox said. “They’re both working very, very hard.”

Forgotten man

Back-up quarterback Mark Sanchez has been lost in the shuffle. But he’s a five-year starter who was 4-2 in the playoffs with the Jets.

“He’s a tremendous guy. He’s got great charisma,” Fox said. “He’s operated in these circumstance before. You lean on those experiences and he’s done a tremendous job.”

