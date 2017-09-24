Bears notebook: Sherrick McManis has a Pro Bowl day on special teams

A career special-teams ace, Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis is used to having his impact on a football game overshadowed, but probably never quite like this.

McManis’ block of Chris Boswell’s 35-yard field goal was almost instantly a footnote after Marcus Cooper stunningly stopped at the 1-yard-line on the return and lost possession of the ball.

Still, McManis’ contribution to the Bears’ 23-17 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t be pushed into the background. McManis also retrieved a muffed punt in the first quarter that led to Jordan Howard’s three-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.

“Sherrick McManis just makes plays,” Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks said. “I take about him at meetings this week. I was telling [a teammate], ‘It’s so awesome to see a guy find his niche in this league. He’s a highlight special teams player and I wouldn’t be surprised if you saw him in Orlando [at the Pro Bowl] for special teams.”

McManis typically deflected attention to the entire special-teams units. “I think we’re doing well as a unit,” he said. “We’re really focused. We take meetings seriously. Everybody on that team want to make plays.”

As for himself … “I’m very excited. I’m happy I did my job and made some big plays to help us win. Everybody has their part to play and I just want to do my job the best that anyone can do it.”

Shaheen breaks through

All Adam Shaheen does is score touchdowns.

The rookie tight end made his first NFL reception count. Sunday. He caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Mike Glennon that gave the Bears a 14-7 lead with 5:42 left in the first half. It as his only catch of the day.

It wasn’t complicated. Shaheen was uncovered by the Steelers as he broke off the line on the first-and-goal play.

“I was wide open,” Shaheen said. “It was a great play call and definitely going to be one I’ll remember.”

Sack attack

A rare cornerback blitz paid dividends when Bryce Callahan not only sacked Ben Roethlisberger but forced a fumble that Akiem Hicks recovered in the first half.

Outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Willie Young also had sacks of Roethlisberger. McPhee’s came on a third-and-two play in the fourth quarter that forced a punt.

“I was just trying to make a play for my team,” McPhee said. “They were doubling [Hicks] the whole game and the rest of the guys on the inside. So the outside guys came to the sideline and said, ‘We have to make a play. And we went and made one.”