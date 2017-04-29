Bears trade up, draft Alabama S Eddie Jackson

The Bears finally landed a defender.

They traded up five spots to draft Alabama safety Eddie Jackson with the No. 112 pick in the fourth round Saturday.

Jackson was considered a strong sleeper candidate on the draft’s third day, but is considered a medical risk. He broke his left leg in Game 8 last year while returning a punt and did not participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. He has a rod in that leg.

He can play free safety — a spot where the Bears are desperate for playmakers — and return kicks.

The Bears drafted Eddie Jackson. (Getty Images)

The Bears parted with their pick No. 117 and their sixth-round pick this season, No. 197 overall, to move up to the Rams’ spot at No. 112.

The 6-foot, 201-pounder tore his right ACL in April 2014 but returned for Week 2 and started 11 games.

Like many of GM Ryan Pace’s draft picks the last three years, he was a team captain. Alabama had the nation’s best defense last year.