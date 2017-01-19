Bulls’ Butler will start in All-Star Game

For a guy that said he didn’t care about making the All-Star Game just a few days ago, well, Jimmy Butler can go ahead and cancel those February plans to Barbados.

Butler was named to his third straight All-Star game on Thursday, but this was the first time he was named to the NBA’s mid-season showcase weekend as a starter.

Still, he wasn’t about to back down from his stance on how meaningful the game is to him.

“Nope, it hasn’t changed at all,’’ Butler said on a teleconference from Atlanta after the Eastern Team starters were announced. “Obviously it’s a huge accomplishment and it’s an honor to be named a starter, but it’s All-Star Weekend, there’s going to be a lot of good players there. I guess it’s just another name thrown in with some decent basketball players.’’

Butler’s been more than “just another name’’ so far for the Bulls this season.

In 41 games this season, the 27-year-old was averaging a career-high 24.8 points per game, which was the fourth best in the East. He also had a career-high 6.8 rebounds, a career-high-tying 4.8 assists and 1.76 steals, all while playing 36.8 minutes per game and on most nights guarding the best player on the opposing team.

Not bad for a guy selected with the last pick of the first round in the 2011 NBA Draft.

“Everybody has their own story,’’ Butler said. “Everyone has a different path to get where they’re trying to get to, and I’m no different than anybody else. I think I just worked a little hard, put in the time, and became a decent player. I will tell you right now that when I was starting my NBA career in 2011, I wasn’t very good, I’ll tell you that. Now to be named a starter shows the work I’ve put in.’’

This was the first season the voting process for the starters involved the fans, as well as the media and the players. It’s always been a fan-vote process, but this season the fan vote only carried 50 percent of the weight, while the media and players each grabbed the other 25 percent.

Butler joined forwards LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt, so obviously he’s in good company. Deservingly so, considering Butler joins MVP candidate Russell Westbrook as the only players in the NBA who are presently averaging at least 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.50 steals per game.

As far as the voting, Butler did hand in a ballot, but would only admit to voting for Dwyane Wade as a reserve. The rest would remain a secret.

What wasn’t a secret was how much fun Butler planned to have in New Orleans that weekend. He attended the All-Star Game last season after being named a reserve, and wasn’t even playing in it because of an injury.

“It’s fun, man,’’ Butler said. “You get to know the other really good players in the league and you get to learn a little bit about them, and then the experiences that you get to be a part of whether it’s the [Michael] Jordan party or you’re taking your guys everywhere.

“I think that’s the most fun part for me is that my trainers, my brothers, everyone that is behind the scenes that’s helped me with everything gets to experience it too.’’