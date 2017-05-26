Bulls position breakdown: Robin Lopez anchors the big men just fine

The crazy hair, the mascot abuse, the fact that Robin Lopez wasn’t afraid to take a swing at an opposing player like he did against Serge Ibaka in a March game in Toronto, all screams of a player that basks in the spotlight.

Not even close to what Lopez was really about, however.

In his first year with the Bulls, the 7-footer made an immediate impact on his teammates. Soft-spoken, hard-worker, but even more impressive, a consummate professional.

“If you don’t know him, he looks crazy,’’ forward Nikola Mirotic said of Lopez. “But when you know him deeply he’s such a good person. He’s very quiet, very intelligent. He’s always reading and drawing, so a very smart guy. Just a little different, but if people could meet him closely they would be surprised of how good a guy he is.’’

While the center wasn’t flashy, the Bulls got from him exactly what they projected when they made the trade with New York and sent Derrick Rose packing. Lopez played in 81 games, averaged 10.4 points and grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, including 3.0 offensive rebounds per game.

The best numbers surrounding Lopez?

His contract status.

The big man is guaranteed $13.8 million next season and then $14.3 million during the 2018-19 season. A financially agreeable deal to say the least.

“I’m just going to try to be what I was during the season,’’ Lopez said when asked about next season. “I want to be the backbone, I want to be consistent. I’m not going to try to cause any problems. I want to be here. I always like to say, I’m under contract, and I’m a positive guy. I took away a lot of positives from the season.’’

The feeling was mutual from his team.

If there’s a starting position the Bulls have almost no concerns with heading into this offseason it’s Lopez. They’re not debating a Lopez trade, they’re not discussing options. He’s a luxury.

“It was an up-and-down season,’’ Lopez said. “I’m sure anybody will tell you that. I always wish I could have done more. I’m grateful for my teammates, though. They put me in so many wonderful situations to succeed so I’m very thankful for that.’’

WHAT’S COMING BACK

Lopez – While it would be nice to see more consistency from him in the final quarter of games, Lopez is the perfect role player for the likes of Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo. He has no problem doing the dirty work without a complaint.

Cristiano Felicio – The second-year player fell off late in the season and especially into the postseason, and his hands are still a work in progress. A restricted free agent, the Bulls will likely match any offer unless another team comes in with something off the charts.

WHAT COULD BE DEPARTING

Joffrey Lauvergne – Like Felicio, he is a restricted free agent, and unless the Bulls draft a center, he is likely returning on the cheap. Definitely a player on the fringe.

WHAT’S OUT THERE

Greg Monroe headlines the free-agent centers, but it’s not a department of the store the Bulls need to shop in.

THE DRAFT

Gonzaga’s Zach Collins has played himself into the lottery, so forget him falling to the Bulls at No. 16. Jarrett Allen is raw, but would be an immediate defensive presence off the bench, as well as adding some much-needed athleticism.

The intriguing player for the Bulls to look at is Creighton freshman Justin Patton, who could be a high-ceiling project.