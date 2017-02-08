Cubs fans mourn the loss of their beloved Taco Bell, schedule protest

The Taco Bell, located at 1111 W. Addison Street, will be closing within the year to become a "three-story retail development." | Google Maps

Cubs and taco fans will soon have to bid farewell to one of their favorite late-night spots in Wrigleyville.

News broke Wednesday morning that the Taco Bell, 1111 W. Addison Street, will be closing its doors this year after West Addison Development purchased the property for $8.9 million in June, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The company is already looking for potential retailers to fill the vacant spots.

Upon hearing the news, two friends felt obligated to do something about it.

CJ Black and Zoe Burton, both 23, created a Facebook event to protest the closing of Taco Bell.

Black said the Taco Bell is a community staple. He also said he has made a lot of good memories there, although he declined to go into further detail.

“Everyone has a few good stories about coming [to this Taco Bell] late at night or early in the morning,” said Black, who works in Chicago as a financial consultant. “This get-together we’re putting together is a time for people to express how they feel about losing this Taco Bell.”

Black said he knows the event probably won’t stop the destruction, but it will bring the group together.

“It’s about Taco Bell appreciation,” Black said. “We’re going to get together and eat some tacos and express to the public how much this Taco Bell means to us and how appreciative we are of it.”

Black and Burton weren’t the only two Taco Bell fans who were upset about the news. Many people took to social media to express their disapproval of the new plans.

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die. Goodbye Wrigleyville Taco Bell. I will always love you. pic.twitter.com/5la5JOKc1s — barstool carl (@barstoolcarl) August 2, 2017

I'll never forget the six tacos I had after game 5 of the World Series on Oct. 30 in the year of our Lord 2016 #Cubs https://t.co/Exm14KbZua — Joe Kaiser (@Joe_P_Kaiser) August 2, 2017

The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years but we lost the Wrigleyville McDonald's and Taco Bell. Was winning even worth it? — Jeff (@jamfan40) August 2, 2017

