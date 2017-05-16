David Robertson faces trade rumors head on

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Believe David Robertson when he says he’d “love to stay” with the White Sox. He likes the team he’s playing for, he and his wife have a home in Chicago and they are expecting their second child in June.

Some stability would be welcome. But the 31-year-old closer knows what’s going on, too, so he is prepared to deal with whatever lies ahead. All he can do is face trade rumors head on, which he has done while performing at a high level.

“I know what they’re trying to do here, they’ve already labeled it as a rebuilding team,’’ Robertson said before the Sox played the Angels Tuesday night. “So if I’m traded to help them in that process, that’s just the way it works.’’

Signed by the Sox as a free agent to a four-year $46 million deal before the 2015 season, Robertson hasn’t hurt his value at all by pitching to a 2-0 record, 2.13 ERA, striking out 20 over 12 2/3 innings and converting five of six save chances. Going back to last season, Robertson has clicked on 15 of 17 chances while posting a 1.59 ERA. Teams like the contending Washington Nationals, to name one, need late relief help, and the Sox will listen to trade offers between now and the non-waiver trade deadline Aug. 1.

David Robertson throws to the Twins in the tenth inning of a game Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Minneapolis. The White Sox won 3-1 in 10 innings and Robertson earned a save. (AP)

“Physically I definitely feel better this year,’’ Robertson said. “I tried to focus on my health more and lost [seven or eight] pounds.

“The biggest thing on the mound is I’m throwing the right pitches in the right counts. I feel like when I get beat it’s going to be with my best pitch.’’

Robertson said his mechanics “feel better” as he tries to simply everything with his curveball and cut fastball.

He has managed to perform well despite the uneasiness of not knowing how long he’ll be with the Sox. It’s hard not to be distracted when teammates occasionally kid him about trade rumors while media mention them regularly.

“You guys are going to ask that question, I get it, and it’s going to be a story till something happens or doesn’t happen,’’ Robertson said. “Obviously I don’t have control over it, White Sox management will make that decision. I try to put it in the back of my mind, come here to play baseball and win some ballgames.’’

Progress for Jones

Right-hander Nate Jones, on the disabled list since May 4 with elbow neuritis, played catch up to 90 feet Monday and is gearing up for a bullpen session within the next couple of days.

“Pretty solid, some good tosses with a little crow hop,’’ Jones said.

It’s too soon to know whether a minor league rehab assignment will be needed or whether a simulated game or two will suffice before Jones is activated.

The good news is the elbow feels good.

“I didn’t like how it felt when it was at its worst,’’ Jones said, “but it feels awesome right now, thankfully.’’

Broadcast news

Tom Paciorek will fill in for analyst Steve Stone during the upcoming four-game series in Seattle. Stone is taking the series off. Paciorek, who has served as an occasional fill-in in recent years, and play-by-play man Ken Harrelson were Sox broadcast partners for much of the 1990s.