Do Sox have room for speedy veteran Bourjos in their outfield?

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Peter Bourjos’ best major league season came with the Angels in 2011. He played in 147 games, batted .271, led the American League with 11 triples, stole 22 bases and played sparkling defense in center field.

At 29, Bourjos, who has played in St. Louis and Philadelphia since then and in January signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox, still offers above-average speed and defense. Will it be enough to keep him around as the team’s fourth outfielder or even, depending on the health of Charlie Tilson, as an Opening Day starter?

“It would be nice,” he said, “but whatever happens, happens. I’m really not, like, overly concerned about how I fit on the roster. If I go out and play well, good things will happen.”

Bourjos was born in Park Ridge, but playing in Chicago wouldn’t be a true coming-home story for a player who grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz., and makes this area his home. Life is good for the father of a two-year-old boy, Max, and a five-month-old girl, Charley.

Peter Bourjos (AP/Morry Gash)

“It’s all four of us in the bed together,” he said.

Sleepless at spring training?

“No, we’re lucky,” he said. “Ever since we brought Charley home, she has slept through the night.”

Bourjos is fine with pitching in at any outfield position if that’s what it takes to stick with the big club. He’s easily the oldest player in the outfield competition with the Sox, but he’s not sweating it.

“I’m really content with where I am in my life,” he said. “Obviously, baseball’s important and everything. But I think if I was younger, I’d probably be worrying a little bit more about everything like how I could make this team or how the roster’s shaping up. I go home and play with my kids, and I’m happy with that.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com