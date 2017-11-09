Film Study: Mike Glennon’s mobility, pocket presence worth watching

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 23-17 loss to the Falcons in Week 1.

Mike must win

Compliments for quarterback Mike Glennon shouldn’t be rooted in the thought that he wasn’t the primary reason why the Bears lost. If the Bears are going to be in tight games – and they should be all season — he needs to be why they win.

Fans should expect more from Glennon because the Bears do. They paid him handsomely to be their starting quarterback.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon walks off the field Sunday. (AP)

That said, Glennon’s ability to create for the offense will be worth monitoring against the Buccaneers in Week 2. He didn’t do that well enough against the Falcons. All quarterbacks face pressure.

All four of the Falcons’ sacks raise questions about Glennon’s mobility, his pocket awareness and the speed of his decision-making:

* Linebacker Vic Beasley sacked Glennon on a third-and-8 play late in the first, but Glennon also had a wide-open lane directly ahead of him to scramble.

* Linebacker Brooks Reed sacked Glennon on first-and-10 in the second quarter, but it came on Glennon’s only called rollout in the game.

* Cornerback Brian Poole sacked Glennon on a blitz in the third quarter, but Glennon didn’t identify it beforehand or locate his hot read (tight end Zach Miller and running back Tarik Cohen were open). Remember, Glennon’s experience is one reason he’s playing ahead of Mitch Trubisky.

* Reeds’ sack of Glennon that sealed the Falcons’ win came around right tackle Bobby Massie, but replays showed that there was room for Glennon to step up or move to his right. He also had time for a quick throw before pressure forced his movements.

On the play before Poole’s sack of Glennon, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell nearly had a sack by reaching around left tackle Charles Leno Jr. The pocket, meanwhile, was secure. Glennon could have stepped up and had time.

One more on Mike

Glennon amassed 163 passing yards in the fourth quarter, but that Falcons also played soft coverage and allowed underneath throws during the Bears’ final drive. He completed only one pass in the third quarter, which came on the final play. Receiver Kevin White, though, did have a drop.

Tackling problem

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper’s big day was the result of two busted coverages and poor tackling.

Hooper’s 88-yard touchdown stands out, but his 40-yard gain later in the fourth quarter was just as egregious because it came on a third-and-10 play from the Bears’ 25. It extended a drive that turned into a field goal, which forced the Bears to score a touchdown in the final minutes.

The Bears blitzed on the play, sending six rushers, including nickel back Bryce Callahan. Hooper chipped outside linebacker Leonard Floyd before running uncovered into the left flat.

Hooper then turned his short reception into a big gain when he stiff-armed cornerback Kyle Fuller and ran though safety Eddie Jackson.

Overall, the Bears’ defense missed several tackles on all three levels against the Falcons.

Fuller also failed to tackle running back Tevin Coleman on his 20-yard reception after a short throw over the middle in the third quarter.