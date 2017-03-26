For Hawks, potential first-round opponents flawed, but dangerous

SUNRISE, Fla. — Despite Saturday night’s 7-0 debacle in South Florida, the Blackhawks have a stranglehold on the top seed in the Western Conference, with an eight-point lead on the Minnesota Wild and an 11-point lead on the trio of teams tied atop the Pacific Division, Anaheim, San Jose and Edmonton.

So while the Hawks are focused on the last seven games of the season, and trying to recapture the four-line rotation and dominant puck-possession game they had in February and early March, it’s fair for the rest of us to start looking ahead. Here are the three likeliest first-round matchups for the Hawks. And while the Hawks would be the overwhelming favorite in all of them, none of them would be easy.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Likelihood of first-round matchup (per hockeyviz.com): 30 percent

Season series: Hawks lead 4-1-0.

The skinny: A trendy preseason pick to reach the Stanley Cup Final, Nashville hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. But the potential to make a deep run is there. The Predators are seventh in puck-possession (Corsi) and seventh in goals per game, and boast one of the league’s most impressive blue lines, headlined by P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

Player to watch: Goaltending is Nashville’s primary concern. After briefly returning to form following a dreadful 2015-16 season, Pekka Rinne has the 34th-best save percentage in the league since the All-Star break.

Noteworthy: The only two times the Hawks faced the Predators in the first round, they went on to win the Stanley Cup (2010, 2015).

CALGARY FLAMES

Likelihood of first-round matchup: 29 percent

Season series: Hawks, 2-0-1

The skinny: The Flames had been one of the league’s hottest teams, but they’ve followed up a 10-game win streak with a middling 3-3-0 stretch, including a big overtime victory over St. Louis on Saturday. There’s nothing all that spectacular about Calgary — they’re 12th in puck-possession, 16th in goals per game, 12th in goals-allowed per game, 14th in power play and 14th in penalty-killing — but there are no glaring weaknesses, either. And they’ve gotten measurably better as the season has gone on. Johnny Gaudreau is having a down year in terms of goal-scoring, with just 16, but remains one of the league’s most dynamic offensive talents.

Player to watch: Goaltender Brian Elliott, who beat the Hawks in the first round last year with St. Louis, looked like a total bust early on this season, but has been dynamite lately. Since the All-Star break, he’s 15-2-1 with a .932 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average.

Noteworthy: The Flames have 12 players with at least 10 goals this season, the most in the league. San Jose, for contrast, has just four.

Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates after scoring a goal against the Blackhawks during the Winter Classic on Jan. 2. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Likelihood of first-round matchup: 29 percent

Season series: Hawks, 3-2-0

The skinny: Here we go again? The Hawks have faced their biggest rivals in the first round in two of the last three seasons, and saw their Stanley Cup defense end at Scottrade Center in Game 7 last April. This is a very different Blues team — David Backes is in Boston, Troy Brouwer is in Calgary, Kevin Shattenkirk is in Washington, and coach Ken Hitchcock is unemployed. Yet the Blues are the hottest team in the league, with a 9-1-1 record in their past 11 games, even after unloading free-agent-to-be Shattenkirk at the trade deadline. But they’re among the worst puck-possession teams in the league, and they have the highest PDO (which measures “luck” by adding save percentage and shooting percentage) in the league, which suggests their success will be difficult to sustain.

Player to watch: With 74 goals over the past two seasons, Vladimir Tarasenko tortures most teams. But he’s particularly productive against the Hawks, with 12 goals and seven assists in 20 regular-season games, and eight goals and two assists in 13 playoff games.

Noteworthy: The Blues have a laughably easy schedule down the stretch, with two games each against Arizona and Colorado. They only face one playoff team (Nashville) in their final eight games, so they’d have to really stumble to finish in the second wild-card spot.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus