Free agent DL Jaye Howard leaves Bears complex without a deal

The Bears’ most popular player put out a social media plea to keep Jaye Howard in Chicago, but the former Chiefs defensive lineman left Halas Hall on Wednesday without an agreement in place to sign a free-agent contract.

The 6-3, 301-pounder left with an offer from the Bears but hasn’t closed the door on joining the team. However, he will continue to visit other teams.

The 28-year-old Howard, one year removed from being a highly coveted free agent, started five games last year before going on injured reserve with a hip flexor problem. He passed the Bears’ physical, per sources.

Guard Kyle Long Tweeted high praise for Howard after meeting him early Wednesday.

Former Chiefs defensive lineman Jaye Howard, right, visited the Bears. (AP)

“Just met Jaye Howard,” Long wrote. “He’s as scary in person as he is on film. Bears fans, I don’t know his twitter but dude shouldn’t leave the city!”

The Bears, who didn’t draft a defensive lineman, have an opening for someone who could start alongside Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks. Otherwise, Jonathan Bullard, the team’s third-round pick last year, and Mitch Unrein appear to be the favorites to start at defensive end.

The Chiefs re-signed Howard to a two-year, $10 million contract — with $8.3 million guaranteed —in March 2016, but cut the 28-year-old late last month.