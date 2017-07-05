Joe Maddon hoping former Cub Starlin Castro sustains success

Joe Maddon was full of praise for the Yankees before Sunday night’s series finale. He said their hitters are working to stay inside the ball and aren’t in chase mode.

A big part of that is Starlin Castro.

Castro entered Sunday hitting .381 with a .421 on-base percentage and .584 slugging percentage for the Yankees. Maddon said Castro looks like he’s in better shape, which could be leading to his production. Maddon also noted that when Castro’s hitting balls up the middle and to the opposite field, he’s at his best.

That’s what he’s doing now.

Starlin Castro, who homered Saturday, is off to a strong start for the Yankees. | Associated Press

“I’m hoping that he sustains it all year,” Maddon said. “You’re seeing Starlin at the top of his game, but I think for me physically he looks better.”

Gone, not forgotten

The Cubs aren’t thrilled to lose Matt Szczur. But they are happy he’ll likely get a chance for more playing time.

On Saturday, Szczur was designated for assignment to make room for reliever Rob Zastryzny. Szczur was hitting only .211 but was a valued member of the Cubs’ locker room culture despite getting only limited chances to contribute.

Wherever Szczur lands, he’s expected to get more playing time than he did in Chicago. And Anthony Rizzo knows he’s ready.

“He loved being a Cub. He’s really embodied what being a Cub is all about,” Rizzo said. “He wasn’t selfish at all. He knew his role. Came every day with a good positive attitude and didn’t really try to bring anything down.”

Rizzo, who famously borrowed Szczur’s bat during last year’s playoffs, said his now-former teammate left behind some lumber to use.

“We’ll see if we can bust them out,” Rizzo said.

La Stella returns

Zastryzny’s stay with the Cubs was brief as he was optioned back to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Tommy La Stella. La Stella played second and third at Iowa and hit .267 in 12 games with regular playing time.

“The thing I was focused on I just wanted to make sure I was getting back into the flow of the game a little bit,” La Stella said. “It had been a while, it had been a few years really since I was able to play consistently every day and get four or five (at-bats), so just kind of establishing myself and a little different approach, but it felt good.”

In brief

Jason Heyward didn’t start for the second straight day after hurting a knuckle on his right hand during Friday’s game.

The Cubs were featured on “60 Minutes.” Maddon was interviewed during spring training and said it was a good experience to be part of the program, though it was a “time labyrinth of sorts.”

