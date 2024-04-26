The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears get all A's for Caleb Williams-Rome Odunze draft

It remains to be seen if Williams and Odunze will be as good as advertised, but draft analysts were virtually unanimous about the Bears’ draft: They took advantage of a tremendous opportunity. “There was only one rational path for the Beasr to take, and they took it,”

By  Mark Potash
   
USC quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Bears with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Jeff Roberson/AP

Bears fans are the only ones excited about the Bears’ draft.

From ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr. (“They nailed these ... picks.”) to every major outlet (and minor outlets, for that matter), the Bears’ selections of USC quarterback Caleb William with the No. 1 overall pick and Washington WR Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick were almost universally acclaimed.

A sampling:

ESPN (Mel Kiper, Jr.):

The Athletic:

NFL.com:

Fox Sports (Rob Rang):

