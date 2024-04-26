The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
La Voz Chicago Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Artistas para el Festival de Micheladas 2024: Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez entre la lista

El sexto Festival anual de Michelada regresa al sur de Chicago los días 13 y 14 de julio, con Oakwood Beach como su nueva sede designada.

By  Andrea Flores
   
SHARE Artistas para el Festival de Micheladas 2024: Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez entre la lista
Elvis-Crespo-Miche-Festival

Elvis Crespo cantando en el Festival de las Michelada 2023 en el Harrison Park de Pilsen.

Tribú Gives

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

¡Agarren sus micheladas que se acerca la fiesta en la playa este verano en Chicago!

El sexto festival anual de Micheladas, mejor conocido como Miche Fest, ha anunciado la lista de artistas para 2024, que seguramente atraerá multitudes de toda la ciudad y los suburbios a la playa Oakwood Beach. El festival de dos días se llevará a cabo el 13 y 14 de julio.

El festival incluye activaciones más grandes, nuevos juegos y atracciones, una experiencia VIP mejorada y una atmósfera nueva y vibrante “con más sol, playa y micheladas”, dijeron los organizadores.

La cantante pop colombiana Kali Uchis titula el primer día del festival. Los Ángeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan, Ryan Castro, Piso 21, De La Ghetto y J Santos también están dentro del cartel del sábado.

La música mexicana es la temática del segundo día, con la estrella de los corridos tumbados Junior H como acto principal de la noche. La lista también incluye a Luis R. Conriquez, Chino Pacas, Jasiel Nuñez, Hermanos Espinoza, Los Primos del Este, Los Esquivel, Los Kbros y El Malo.

Festival de Micheladas
Festival de Micheladas

Cuando: Julio 13 y 14 de 12 p.m. a 10 p.m

Dónde: Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Boletos: $199 - $679

Para más información: https://www.michefest.live/

Actuaciones pasadas en Miche Fest han incluido a Prince Royce, Natti Natasha, Gerardo Ortiz y Elvis Crespo.

“Lo que comenzó como una idea de combinar la música, la cultura latina y las queridas micheladas ha superado los límites de lo posible”, dijo Fernando Nieto, cofundador de Miche Fest.

En ediciones anteriores, el festival se llevó a cabo en Harrison Park en Pilsen, aunque algunos residentes tuvieron quejas sobre el tráfico peatonal, el estacionamiento y el ruido.

“Este festival es para que todos los latinos salgan y disfruten del verano como lo hace Chicago”, dijo Nieto.

Los boletos para Miche Fest salen a la venta este viernes 26 de abril a las 12 p.m.

Next Up In La Voz
Lo que significa para los usuarios la prohibición de TikTok en Estados Unidos
Kamilla Cardoso espera su transición a la WNBA con Sky
Las escuelas selectivas y magnet de CPS parecen verse afectadas por la nueva fórmula de financiación equitativa
2024 Miche Festival Lineup announced: Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan among the bill
Realizarán los servicios funerarios para el oficial de policía Luis Huesca
Para ver y aprender: El Festival de Cine Palestino de Chicago pretende entretener y educar
The Latest
Nambi E. Kelley (from left), TayLar, Dexter Zollicoffer and A.C. Smith star in the Goodman Theatre's production of August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come and Gone." Liz Lauren Photo
Theater
Timeless ‘Joe Turner’s Come and Gone’ richly acted by Goodman Theatre's all-Chicago cast
The ensemble storyline captures not just a time and place, but a core theme playwright August Wilson continued to express throughout his Century Cycle.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Mason (John Travolta) wants out of the robbery racket after an attempted car theft goes awry.
Movies and TV
Routine heist movie 'Cash Out' relies on Travolta's sturdy star power
At 70, the screen stalwart charms as reformed thief with a goofball brother and an inscrutable ex.
By Richard Roeper
 
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Bronzeville
Woman dies in Bronzeville fire
The cause of the fire was apparently accidental, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
Man dies after being shot 20 times in South Shore
The man was found by police in the 200 block of West 72nd Street around 2:30 a.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
mattmulladypaintingoverlookKRSPthunderstormRS.jpg
Outdoors
Reaching into the art of Matt Mullady's outdoors experiences
Matt Mullady is known as a Kankakee River expert and former guide, but he has a very important artistic side, too.
By Dale Bowman
 