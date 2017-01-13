NHL players, referees have a colorful relationship on the ice

It already had been a stressful day for Jonathan Toews, who spent much of Jan. 1, 2015 going from teammate to teammate at Nationals Park to try to figure out if the glare of the sun was too significant to play, his frustration mounting with each ambivalent opinion. Then there was the matter of the Winter Classic itself, a taut 2-2 affair late in the third period. Then, with 73 seconds left in regulation, Toews was whistled for hooking by referee Kelly Sutherland.

Toews was, how to put this, displeased.

“I lifted his [bleeping] stick!” he shouted.

“You had the stick in there, Jon,” Sutherland responded.

“That’s the worst [bleeping] call I’ve ever seen!” Toews shot back, before settling into the box and muttering one of his old standbys, “What a horse[bleep] [bleeping] call.”

Sutherland didn’t tack on two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. Didn’t slap Toews with a 10-minute misconduct. Didn’t toss him out of the game.

Instead, Sutherland just smiled and skated away.

The dynamic between players, coaches and officials in hockey is unlike that in any other sport. Drop an F-bomb at home plate, and an umpire might eject you. Get in a ref’s face in football, and the flags will fly. Simply look at an official the wrong way in basketball, and you could get a technical foul. But in hockey, the leash is incredibly long. Players bark at the refs all game, and in the most colorful of language. Coaches flap and flail on the bench, spewing spittle and vitriol.

And what really sets apart hockey is that the refs dish out as much as they take. In a famous hot-mic moment last season, Nashville’s James Neal was tapped on the chin by Boston goaltender Jonas Gustavsson’s follow-through. Neal acted as if he had just been hit by a sniper in the upper deck, and referee Tim Peel was having none of it.

Peel blew his whistle, raised his arm in the air, then pointed at Neal, shouting, “[Bleep] you, you’re getting a [bleeping] penalty!”

And during the Winter Classic in St. Louis earlier this month, Ryan Reaves was called for a penalty. He yelled, “For what?” The ref shot back, “For a [BS] hit!”

It’s always been that way. Players curse at refs. Refs curse at players. And usually, everyone calms down and has a good laugh about it later. It’s banter more than berating. And it’s the nature of hockey, a sport instilled with urgency in every play.

“It’s the aggressiveness of the game and the history of it,” said Kerry Fraser, who spent 30 years as an NHL referee from 1980 to 2010. “I don’t condone it. I think there’s a better way around it, and I tried to maintain an element of decorum. … But there are times you have to take charge and be authoritative. We’re all human. And when somebody’s cursing at you and in your face, you’re not going to flee. You’re going to stand your ground.”

Players and officials quickly develop relationships, and it’s mostly collegial. During a stoppage in play, you’ll likely see a referee or a linesman chatting up a player — maybe warning a power forward that he’s been flirting with goaltender interference; maybe telling a captain that he needs to calm down an overzealous rookie; maybe explaining why a call was or wasn’t made earlier in the game.

After 30 years in stripes, Fraser has a story for nearly every player. He took aside a young Rick Tocchet, a 22-year-old captain of the Flyers, and told him he needed to stop cursing and getting so emotional because he wouldn’t be able to help his team during all the 10-minute misconducts he was racking up. Fraser literally talked then-Capitals coach Bryan Murray off the ledge — the ledge of the boards, upon which he was standing while flapping his arms and screaming bloody murder at Fraser — during the 1981-82 season. Fraser even once forced a rookie to apologize to Flyers goalie John Vanbiesbrouck — and to address him as “Mr. Vanbiesbrouck” — for a slash in a goalmouth scrum.

And the better a player gets to know an official, the more leeway he’s going to get.

“They understand the emotions run high, and they probably just block you out, as long as you don’t go over that line,” Andrew Desjardins said. “And that line’s probably different for every player. Certain guys might get away with stuff more than other guys. It’s about earning that level of respect. If I get really mad at a ref or a linesman, and I say something i really probably shouldn’t have said, I normally apologize some shifts later, or in-between periods. You don’t want to be on bad terms.”

Patrick Kane chirps opponents more than referees, but even he’s gotten into it a few times.

“I’ve had times where you’re yelling at a ref, and he could be yelling right back at you,” Kane said. “Then you kind of look at each other a couple minutes later and you’re laughing. It’s all good and fun.”

The Hawks have made a concerted effort this season to tone down their interactions with the officials. With microphones and cameras everywhere — and with all-access shows such as Epix’s “Road to the Outdoor Classics” bringing fans closer than ever to the action, it was a point of emphasis at the start of the season. Even Joel Quenneville — who famously grabbed his crotch while screaming at an official during a playoff series against St. Louis in 2014 — claims to have “mellowed out in a lot of ways,” though you’d never know it by, well, looking at him or listening to him during games.

Another factor is that there’s been an unusual spate of injuries to referees this year, thrusting a bunch of rookie officials into the action. And the lack of a relationship with those officials has kept Quenneville and his players on their toes.

Quenneville learned that lesson last February in Arizona. After Marian Hossa’s goal was overturned after a replay challenge, Quenneville went ballistic, leaping in front of his players and leaning over the boards to scream at veteran referee Marc Joanette. Quenneville eventually got a rare bench minor for his outburst — not from Joanette, but from an inexperienced ref named Mark Lemelin, who wound up being released by the NHL after the season.

Fraser was watching the game on TV.

“Joel went ape [bleep],” Fraser said. “Joanette went over to the bench to explain it to Joel, and Joel wasn’t buying any of it. They agreed to disagree, and Joanette calmly skated away. Joel’s still being demonstrative. So then a rookie [ref], up from the American League, banged Joel with a bench minor from 80 feet away. I went, ‘Oh, my God.’ The kid wasn’t even involved in the conversation. It just wasn’t appropriate. If a guy can’t calm down and truly buys the farm, then I have no problem with giving out a minor or ejecting him from the game. But you at least want to give that player or coach the opportunity to calm down.”

Fraser talks about calming down irate players and coaches the way an animal trainer talks about settling down a rabid dog. To diffuse a situation, he’d use non-threatening body language — hands out, palms up, fingers spread — and spoke in soothing tones. Fraser’s cool demeanor was the exception, not the rule. And there were plenty of times when even he went off on players and coaches. It’s hockey. You can’t always help it.

“There’s always been a kind of mutual respect,” Quenneville said. “They understand when you’re heated and they accept it, or absorb it, a little bit better than other times. And sometimes you’ve got to know that persistency can get you in trouble. As you go along, there are certain officials you know that you have a different relationship or a different rapport with, and they probably can accept different words and different things. … They’ve got a job to do. You’re upset at a play or a situation that you probably don’t agree with. But we understand there’s no tougher job than being an official.”

As the captain, and as a tightly wound, emotional player, Toews spends as much time talking with — and yes, sometimes, screaming and cursing at — officials as any Hawks player. He knows there are lines he can and cannot cross, and that he maybe gets away with a little more because of his stature in the game. But he’s trying to tone it down, too. With eyes and ears everywhere in the modern NHL, it makes sense.

“I still think you’d rather take the high road and talk to them like they’re human beings,” Toews said with a laugh. “Have a little more respect for them, and I think they’ll show the same thing for you.”

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

“I try to be nice with them,” said Artem Anisimov, who joked that he was much more aggressive with the refs in Russia than in the NHL because English curse words don’t come to him fast enough in the moment. “But the referees are a big part of the game, too. It’s a competitive game, and they play a big role. They can help you, or they can ruin you.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus