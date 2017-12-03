Nikola Mirotic’s days with the Bulls have all but come to an end

BOSTON – The pause said it all for Nikola Mirotic.

Prior to Sunday’s game in Boston, the third-year Bulls player was asked if looking back at the trade deadline, would he have been better served if the franchise would have just dealt elsewhere.

“Hmmmm, no,’’ he finally said. “I really wanted to stay because I came to Chicago because I wanted to play here. They draft me. They do everything they’re supposed to do. For me, it was like another opportunity after the [Feb. 23] deadline. I really was focused. I was really working hard on myself to be the first guy in the weight room and working some extra shots, doing everything I was supposed to do to be ready.

“But they made the decision that’s been made. It’s been hard.’’

It got harder against the Celtics, as Mirotic went from out of the rotation the previous two games, to not even wearing the uniform, made inactive.

So why the long pause in his response?

“I want to answer the right thing really, what’s the truth,’’ Mirotic said. “I know my wife wanted to stay too so it’s both of us. We love Chicago. But at the end of the day, we know why we’re here in the States – because I want to play basketball.

“This season has been hard. It’s been very difficult for me to find a way to enjoy the game. There’s a lot of reasons. One of the reasons is me too. I understand that. I only hope that right now we can win some games and be in the playoffs, and be ready there for whatever they want from me.’’

They obviously want very little at this point.

Not that the 26-year-old should be fully surprised. Entering the season in the final year of his contract, it seemed to be make-or-break for Mirotic anyway. His defense continued to be an issue, and after losing out to Taj Gibson for a starting spot in training camp, he slowly started slipping lower in the rotation as the year progressed.

The Bulls did talk trade for Mirotic, but didn’t find a deal they were comfortable with. The deal they did make sent Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City, seemingly giving Mirotic new life.

He initially ran with it, scoring 34 combined points in wins over Phoenix and Cleveland after the deadline passed, but with the front office publicly insisting they wanted to see the younger players develop and no plans for Mirotic beyond this year, he’s become just another body.

“It’s been difficult for me to understand, to be in this situation,’’ Mirotic said of his mentality.

He has spoken to coach Fred Hoiberg about the situation, but didn’t sound pleased with the explanation he was handed.

“[Hoiberg] told me I’m out of the rotation,’’ Mirotic said. “That I need to stay ready, but didn’t give me any like expectation on when I can play. Just stay ready. So I’m really like, I know I’m ready. I know I can help those guys. Of course I’ve been inconsistent, but that’s been the whole team up and down, but to be in this kind of situation, like out of the rotation, doesn’t make sense for me.

“I asked him what can I do to be back, what can I do to be in the rotation, what should I do differently, you know. It looks like he wants to give an opportunity to the new guy on the team, [Joffrey] Lauvergne, and I just need to be ready. He said maybe there will come a time where I will get another chance.’’

Unlikely.