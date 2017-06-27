No Bears players make NFL Network’s ‘Top 100 Players of 2017’ list

The NFL Network released its lineup of the “Top 100 Players of 2017” Monday and not a single Bears player cracked the list, which is calculated by player votes.

Even the Cleveland Browns had a player make the cut. Joe Thomas, an offensive tackle who has played for the Browns since 2007, held the No. 25 spot on the list.

Only one player has represent the Bears for the past two seasons on the annual list, which seeks to project who will be the best performers of the upcoming season. Running back Matt Forte was ranked No. 48 in 2015 before trickling down to No. 90 last season.

Tom Brady, who has won an unprecedented four Super Bowl MVP awards and owns five Super Bowl rings, is the first player to be voted No. 1 twice by his peers on the NFL Network’s annual Top 100 list.

Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte rushes for yardage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Other notable contenders include Broncos offensive linebacker Von Miller who was this year’s runner-up on the list and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones who was voted to the No. 3 spot.

The Green Bay Packers had five players on the list, including quarterback Aaron Rogers who was the second of three quarterbacks to break the top-10 on the rundown.

The full top 10 is below, and NFL Network’s entire Top 100 list for this year can be found here:

1. QB Tom Brady for the New England Patriots

2. OLBVon Miller for the Denver Broncos

3. WR Julio Jones for the Atlanta Falcons

4. WR Antonio Brown for the Pittsburgh Steelers

5. DE Khalil Mack for the Oakland Raiders

6. QB Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers

7. RB Ezekiel Elliott for the Dallas Cowboys

8. WR Odell Beckham Jr. for the New York Giants

9. RB Le’Veon Bell for the Steelers

10. QB Matt Ryan for the Falcons