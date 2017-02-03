Northwestern, Illinois both in the Big Dance? You can bet on it

This week’s Bucket List — 10 observations on the college basketball season:

1. With which to start, Northwestern or Illinois? One team won at the buzzer Wednesday to remove any doubt that it will officially end a history of futility. The other dug deep for a fourth straight victory, breathing life back into its season and, perhaps, solidifying its coach’s standing with his boss.

So, how about we start with both? As in, both the Wildcats and the Illini are going to play in the NCAA Tournament in two weeks. That was my first clear-headed thought when I arose Thursday morning. At least, I think it was clear-headed.

The Wildcats are in. If it wasn’t a done deal before Nathan Taphorn’s Hail Mary heave to Dererk Pardon to beat Michigan, it’s irrevocable now. For the first time in school history, NU shall go to the Big Dance.

Northwestern's Pardon (in headband) and teammates partied on the court after Wednesday's last-second victory over Michigan. (AP/Nam. Y Huh)

The Illini? Well, they still have those 12 losses — that’s a big number — yet they’ve fought their way back to an 8-9 mark in the Big Ten and have put themselves in a great position. All they have to do now is win at Rutgers in the regular-season finale and … it might be enough. Even if they have to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament, I’m not betting against them.

Two weeks ago, John Groce and his team were dead in the water. Except that they weren’t. Who knew? Wednesday’s gritty win over Michigan State was the Illini’s finest hour in years.

2. Bracketology update: Illinois is in fine shape, except for where it isn’t. CBS expert Jerry Palm’s brand-new bracket has the Illini as a No. 11 seed in a play-in game in Dayton. Yahoo’s Brad Edwards has them in his field, too, largely on the strength of their five victories over teams ranked in the RPI top 50.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, though, the Illini are sixth in line among teams on the outside looking in. Quite a different read on things.

3. I didn’t think I’d see a better video the rest of the season than Northwestern’s players piling around Pardon — Vic Law actually jumping onto the big fella’s back and taking him to the floor — after the winning layup at Welsh-Ryan Arena. What a scene.

But then, about two hours later, Illini senior Malcolm Hill cried his eyes out in an on-court, postgame interview with Jon Crispin of the Big Ten Network. It’s truly a must-watch for anyone who hasn’t seen it.

4. If Notre Dame wins its regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at Louisville, the Irish should have just enough time to get home to South Bend and watch that evening’s huge rivalry game between North Carolina and Duke.

Oh, but it’s so much more than that. If the Irish win, they’ll root like crazy for Duke to do likewise. That would pull the Irish into a first-place tie with UNC atop the ACC. Co-champs, in that league? To even have a shot at it at this point is enormously impressive.

5. There seems to be a surge of opinion out there that Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan has dominated his way to the top of the national player of the year race. I’m still in the camp of Kansas’ Frank Mason. Swanigan has surpassed everyone else, though.

6. This won’t be anyone’s all-American team, but give me these five guys: Mason, Villanova’s Josh Hart, North Carolina’s Justin Jackson, Baylor’s Johnathan Motley and Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson. Coincidence that they’re all upperclassmen? Probably not.

7. Did you catch wind of Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin’s unflattering words about how teams are tabbed for the NCAA Tournament? In short, he said where teams are seeded and sent to play is all about the money.

“I’m a firm believer in that the (selection) committee and everything else is so financially driven that, no matter what is said on Selection Sunday, they’re trying to sell tickets,” he told reporters.

Strong stuff. And probably true.

8. Oklahoma is 10-19. Remember 11 whole months ago when the Sooners were in the Final Four?

9. Texas is 10-20. Remember 14 weeks ago when it was a big deal that Northwestern beat the then-22nd-ranked Longhorns? Now Wildcats fans are embarrassed to mention it at parties.

10. Parting question: Who stays in his current job longer, the (possibly) off-the-hot-seat Groce or the toast of Evanston, Chris Collins?

