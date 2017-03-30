Scott Podnesnik added to CSN’s broadcast team

Scott Podsednik, the leadoff man and left fielder on the White Sox’ 2005 World Series championship team, is joining Comcast Sports Net’s Sox pregame and postgame team.

Podsednik’s first CSN appearance is Monday, for the Sox season opener against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. He is expected to work alongside Chuck Garfien and Bill Melton for about 20-25 games this season.

“I’ve always loved this city so much and had some memorable years playing for the White Sox organization,” Podsednik said in a CSN release. “I’m excited and looking forward to joining the great team at CSN Chicago.”

Podsednik, who played for the Sox from 2005-07 and in 2009, has filled in for Steve Stone, working alongside Ken Harrelson, on Sox game broadcasts.

Podsednik, 40, worked with Sox prospects as a guest instructor on the minor league side of their spring training complex this year. He is best known for hitting a walk-off home run against the Astros’ Brad Lidge in Game 2 of the 2005 World Series.