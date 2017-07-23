Mike Glennon tries not to sweat future, but it’s ‘just being a human’

Mike Glennon had a plan.

During his two years backing up Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay, he made mental notes about how to run a team were he the starting quarterback.

“I think that’s kinda what the backup’s for: to look through a different lens and say, ‘This is how I’d do it,’” he said. “And maybe take from the starter, and think, ‘O.K., maybe I would do that when I get that opportunity.”

Glennon got his chance in March, signing with the Bears. Forty-eight days later, circumstances changed — the Bears traded up to draft Mitch Trubisky.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is the starter. (AP)

When Glennon reports to training camp at Olivet Nazarene University on Wednesday, then, it might be for the first — and last — time as the Bears’ starting quarterback.

He’s trying not to think that far ahead.

“I’m sure my mind will wander — that’s just being a human,” Glennon told the Sun-Times. “But whenever I feel that I’m going to try to bring myself back down to the present.”

His mantra: worry only about right now. Otherwise, he goes to a darker place.

“The biggest thing is just staying in the moment,” he said. “When you worry about the future, it creates unnecessary stress. And a lot of those thoughts will be negative rather than positive.”

A stellar season won’t necessarily alter the Bears’ long-term quarterback plans, but it would likely earn Glennon a starting job elsewhere. He signed a three-year deal, but the Bears can exit after one season with little financial penalty.

He’s got little reason to worry about his job in the coming months, though; the Bears want Trubisky, who had only 13 college starts, to learn from the sideline.

This offseason, Glennon enjoyed more say in his offense and more assertiveness in the huddle than any point in his pro career.

“The situation here has been great, to finally feel like you’re in control,” he said. “You’re the guy. When you’re the backup, it’s just not the same feeling.”

For only the second time since the end of his high school career, Glennon spent the offseason as the presumed starter. He acted like one, organizing suburban throwing sessions and gathering with teammates to watch the NBA Finals.

His teammates noticed.

“I think Glennon’s personality is that of a leader, and that’s on and off the field,” receiver Kevin White said. “I feel he always makes the right choices, the right decisions, whether that’s eating bad, eating good. He’s always right on point …

“When we talk … it’s not always about football. It can be about like things, his past experience with Tampa Bay. He has a great arm. He’s very smart — all our quarterbacks are. I’m just very excited.”

Glennon is, too — even if his prospects beyond this season are murky.

“What I dreamed of as a kid,” he said. “I finally have that opportunity to go do it. I just have to make the most of it.”