Stay away: Five players the Bears should not draft

With only a few days left to interview prospects, the Bears are almost done setting their draft board.

Anyone can tell them which players to select before April 27. We’re here, though, to suggest players to avoid.

Because of poor scheme fits, positional matches, on-field quirks and off-field problems, the Bears shouldn’t think about picking any of these five:

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers had one college interception. (AP)

Fournette might be the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson. Someone will fall in love with the 6-foot, 240-pound specimen — particularly after the success of No. 4 pick Ezekiel Elliott last year — and draft him high.

That team won’t be the Bears, who already have a 22-year-old Pro Bowler in Jordan Howard.

After selecting Howard in the fifth round last year and Jeremy Langford fourth in 2015, it’s safe to presume GM Ryan Pace falls in the camp of finding rushers late —not early — in the selection process.

Fournette, though, might be the best thing to ever happen to the trade value of the Bears’ No. 3 pick. They’re willing to move down for the right price; Fournette might be the player that motivates a team to give up just that.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

Three years from now, Mahomes might be the star of this quarterback class. He has great genes — his dad, Pat, pitched for the Cubs, among others, in 11 major-league seasons — and, given that he didn’t give up college baseball until last year, room to grow.

The potential first-rounder’s arm strength is unquestioned. His decision-making, though, is.

And this is where Bears fans should start getting flashbacks. And, perhaps, shaking uncontrollably.

“I kind of liken him to what I saw from Jay Cutler when he was coming out of Vanderbilt,” NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks said last week. “Because he played loosey-goosey at Vanderbilt, he never developed the management skills to play winning football.

“I fear Mahomes may be a similar way where he never learned to play the right way to win games at the highest level.”

Mahomes’ physical skills make him a good fit for the Bears.

His similarities to Cutler do not.

S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

He’s the most fun player in the draft. A safety by trade, Peppers started at linebacker last year. He played running back, too, carrying 27 times for 167 yards, and showed NFL-ready kick and punt return flair.

His ball skills on defense, though, need work; he had only one interception and 11 passes defended in his three-year college career.

While he’ll improve once he focuses on one position, Peppers is little more than a box safety right now — he can play the run near the line of scrimmage and cover tight ends and slot receivers.

The Bears prefer to develop box safeties rather than use a high-round pick on one. And that’s precisely what they’d have to do to acquire Peppers.

RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma

For all his talent — Brooks claimed he could be the most skilled rusher in the drat and compared him to Cardinals star David Johnson — there’s no getting around the fact he punched a female student in the face in 2014. Still, some believe he’ll go late in the first round.

There’s little reason to think the Bears are interested. They have Howard and little appetite for domestic violence scandals in the wake of Ray McDonald’s misdeeds two years ago.

The Bears, too, are proud of how they’ve crafted a positive, low-maintenance locker room since John Fox’s arrival.

CB Sidney Jones, Washington

The most depressing moment of the pre-draft season came March 11, when Jones, a likely first-rounder, tore his left Achilles tendon at the Huskies’ pro day.

Whoever drafts the standout cornerback will be getting value — a first-round talent for, say, a third- round price. The Bears, though, can’t afford a redshirt player. John Fox needs to win this season — or else.