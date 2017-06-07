Texas Tech hires former Loyola coach, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes

Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes was a great player, but her coaching ­methods have caused serious problems at Loyola. | Eric Kayne/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes landed a new position with Texas Tech’s women’s basketball program.

Texas Tech announced Wednesday that Swoopes has been hired as the director of player development at her alma mater. She’ll be focused on creating and implementing a plan to help develop each player’s personal and student-athlete life, according to the university.

Swoopes’ new position comes almost one year to the day from being fired from her previous job as Loyola’s women’s basketball head coach after Loyola launched an investigation into player mistreatment allegations.

The claims surfaced after 10 of the 12 returning players decided to quit the team or asked to be released from their scholarships. Some former players and managers complained of psychological distress caused by Swoopes and her staff, sources told the Sun-Times.

Since Swoopes’ departure, Loyola’s women’s basketball moved forward with new head coach Kate Achter. She finished off her first season with a 2-28 overall with only one conference win and a first-round exit from the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Swoopes also seems to have moved on as she said she’s looking forward to assisting the Red Raiders’ coaching staff for the upcoming season.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining Texas Tech and the Lady Raider program. I am very grateful to Coach Whitaker for giving me this opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the players and staff,” Swoopes said in a statement. “My role as Director of Player Development gives me an opportunity to do what I love and help the players develop both on and off the court.”

The WNBA legend has a rich history with Texas Tech. Swoopes is the most decorated athlete in Texas Tech history and set 30 different women’s basketball records.

During her senior campaign in 1993, Swoopes led the the Red Raiders to the Southwest Conference regular season and tournament championships and the national championship crown her senior season. She was named the Naismith College Player of the Year and the WBCA Player of the Year after she averaged 28.1 points per game that year.

She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2016.

