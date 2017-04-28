The Bulls go out in a whimper, as the playoff run ends in Game 6

There would be no valiant last stand at home for the Bulls.

Instead, all the United Center crowd was treated to was a fading whimper of a No. 8 seed.

A reminder that playing Jekyll and Hyde basketball throughout the 41-41 regular season was inevitably going to catch up to them in the postseason.

Friday, it did just that.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the Bulls watched top-seeded Boston advance by beating them in four-straight games, with the final dagger being pushed in emphatically in Game 6, 105-83.

“It’s a wrap for these [bleepity bleepers],’’ Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas yelled to his teammates midway through the third quarter.

Thomas was just stating the obvious.

He could have easily said the same thing after Game 2, however.

It was late in the third quarter of that Bulls win that Rajon Rondo fractured his right thumb, and although the veteran finished the game and was stellar in that win, it completely altered the rest of the series.

“I mean, it’s a different team,’’ veteran Dwyane Wade said of the Bulls without Rondo. “It’s as simple as that. Just as we’ve had all season. It’s nothing new. The one thing about this team all year is just being resilient through everything we’ve been through all year. You know, we got into the playoffs at the last hour of the season.

“This is an adverse situation, losing Rondo. Anytime adverse situations hit, we’ve found a way.’’

Maybe in the regular season, but in the playoffs? That’s where weaknesses are exposed and teams can’t run from what they really are.

And while the Rondo injury did play a factor, it didn’t change the fact that the Bulls were up 2-0 and still had star power in Jimmy Butler and Wade.

As the series went on, however, Butler was dealing with numerous injuries, including his foot, knee and left hand. Likely a product of how hard he played down the stretch to even will this team into the postseason.

He finished Game 6 with 23 points and seven rebounds, but was limping by the end of the third and sat for the remainder of the game.

And Wade?

For the first time this season it looked like his fountain of youth had finally dried up.

The 35-year-old played just 20 minutes and scored a playoff-tying career-low two points on 1-for-10 shooting.