Three-and-Out: Injuries force Cody Whitehair to play three positions

Three quick thoughts and observations from the Bears’ Week 1 loss against the Buccaneers:

1. A line dance

How bad did the Bears’ injury situation get on Sunday? Well, starting center Cody Whitehair played all three interior line spots in the Bears’ 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

That’s how bad.

Bears offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a hip injury against the Bucs. (AP)

Right guard Josh Sitton (ribs) and left guard Tom Compton (hip) didn’t finish the game. It was Compton’s second start in place of Kyle Long, who still is strengthening his surgically repaired right ankle for his return.

Whitehair moved from center to left guard after Compton was injured; Hroniss Grasu took over at center. Whitehair then switched to right guard after Sitton was hurt; Bradley Sowell took over on the left side.

“That is a first time,” Whitehair said of playing three positions. “Obviously, we know we only suit seven guys [on the line], so you have to be ready for anything.”

2. Hey, a takeaway!

The defense’s ability to get takeaways this season is an every-game topic after forcing a meager 11 last season, which tied an NFL record for ineptitude.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee delivered the first takeaway, forcing a fumble by Bucs running back Charles Sims III in the third quarter.

Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd recovered it.

“It was just a good football play,” McPhee said.

3. Defensive numbers

It’s a never a good sign when members of the secondary lead your team in tackles. But that’s what happened against the Bucs, according to press-box statisticians.

Safeties Eddie Jackson (eight tackles, one for loss) and Quintin Demps (seven tackles) and cornerback Marcus Cooper (six) led the Bears.