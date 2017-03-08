Top prospect Yoan Moncada cuts the cord with Red Sox

BOSTON – Yoan Moncada has cut the cord with the franchise that signed him for $31.5 million in 2015 and shelled out another $32 million in overage taxes.

Asked Thursday if he follows what the Red Sox are doing, Moncada, through an interpreter, said, ‘‘No, not really.’’

That came from the Fenway Park visitors clubhouse, where the centerpiece of the White Sox rebuild prepared to play the Red Sox in his first game back after missing two with a knee injury.

“My focus has been adjusting to my work,’’ Moncada, 22, said, “and I don’t have time for that.’’

Yoan Moncada, a former Boston Red Sox minor league prospect, tracks the ball on a fly out by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts during the first inning Thursday night at Fenway Park. (AP)

Not that Moncada, the top-ranked prospect in baseball, isn’t grateful.

“I learned a lot from the Red Sox players like [David] Ortiz,’’ he said. “They taught me how to play at this level and how to make adjustments. It’s a process for young people like me. I took all of the advice, and it’s helped me.’’

Appearing relaxed as always, Moncada said it felt good to be back, calling Fenway “a special place” even though he appeared in only eight games last season after the Red Sox called him up from AA Portland, a move he said caught him off guard.

“I was playing in the minors and then I was suddenly in the majors,” he said.

“It was too fast.’’

The Red Sox sent him back after he struggled, but they weren’t out of surprises. They traded Cy Young candidate Chris Sale for him, Michael Kopech and two other prospects in December. It caught him off guard but it’s all good, Moncada insists, even though the Red Sox are contending and looking good for years to come while the Sox were struggling with an American League worst 41-64 record and losing to the Red Sox in the first of four games at Fenway Park Thursday night.

“It was a good opportunity for me,’’ Moncada said. “Now I’m with this team, and I feel that was the best for me, that was the best for my career. I’m just glad it happened.’’

Lofty expectations will shadow as finishes out this season and goes through his first full season in 2018. Manager Rick Renteria batted him fourth Thursday at Fenway.

No pressure.

“I have to keep my approach either way,’’ he said. “Tonight’s game is going to be like any other game.’’

Moncada struggled with the Red Sox last season, going 4-for-19 with 12 strikeouts. He’s working a lot of deep counts and looking relaxed at the plate but not producing a whole let just yet – he was 4-for-40 with eight walks after walking twice, scoring two runs and striking out against starter Rick Porcello, and grounding out to second against right-hander Matt Barnes in the White Sox’ 9-5 loss. He made a nice play to his right ranging past second base and throwing across his body for an out.

All in all, the numbers aren’t much but he seems to be doing the right things while his talent continues to carry the day.

“It’s pretty impressive,’’ Renteria said. “He’s working continually to develop approaches at the plate. When he puts the bat on the ball it makes a little different sound. The ball comes off his bat pretty hot and pretty easy. He’s made some spectacular plays for us that are like eye-opening, jaw-dropping. We know as a young player he still has so much more in the tank.

“We’re happy with his at-bats. He’s very calm in the box. He’s a confident young man.’’

The loss was the 20th in the last 24 games for the Sox. Miguel Gonzalez (5-10), their best pitcher of late with a 2.33 ERA in his previous three starts, recorded only five outs and got shelled for seven runs on seven hits including home runs by Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts.

Nicky Delmonico hit his first career homer, a three-run shot against Rick Porcello (5-14), for the Sox.