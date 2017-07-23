White Sox lose ninth straight game, swept by Royals, 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox showed a little spunk, but couldn’t avoid their ninth consecutive loss Sunday. The Sox lost an eighth-inning lead and the game when Brandon Moss hit an RBI single off Tyler Clippard with no outs in the ninth inning to give the Kansas City Royals a 5-4 victory and a sweep of their three-game series before 23,184 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Sox (38-57) have lost 12 of their last 13 games heading into a four game home-and-home series with the Cubs, beginning Monday at Wrigley Field.

After Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off starter Derek Holland to give the Royals a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, the White Sox resonded with four runs for a 4-3 lead in the fifth.

Tyler Saladino, Omar Navaez and Yolmer Sanchez — the Sox’ 7-8-9 hitters — each singled to load the bases, and Adam Engel doubled to left field to score all of them and tie the game. Jose Abreu’s RBI double scored Engel to give the Sox a 4-3 lead.

Sox reliever Anthony Swarzak and Dan Jennings held that lead until Merrifield homered off Jennings leading off the eighth inning for the 4-4 tie.

Melky Cabrera left the game in the fifth inning with a bruised left foot. He fouled a pitch off his foot in his first at-bat in the first inning.

Rookie Yoan Moncada went 0-for-4, including his first strikeout in four games in the first inning. Moncada hit the ball harder each time up after that, including a hard shot off pitcher Mike Minor in the eighth inning. Moncada is 1-for-13 (.077) since being called up from Charlotte on Tuesday.

‘Mental break’ for Anderson

Shortstop Tim Anderson, hitting .197 (12-for-61) in his last 17 games to drop his average to .246, did not play for the second consecutive game. It was only the time he’s missed back-to-back games since coming up last June — other than when he missed four games because of the death of a close friend in May.

“Little mental break,” said Renteria, who spoke with Anderson at length in his office prior to Sunday’s game. “I think he’s in as good a place as he can be right now. Maybe these two days [off] are going to be good for him.”

Melky on board

Cabrera is in the final year of a three-year contract and likely doesn’t figure in the rebuild. But he wants to stay — even though he’s about to turn 33, hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and is on a team with a long road to contention.

“They have treated me very good,” Cabrera said through team interpreter Billy Russo. “I know we have very good players here and I want to stay here for the rest of my career.”

Up next

Right-hander Miguel Gonzales (4-9, 4.89) and left-hander Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75) will start vs. the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday and Tuesday.

Right-handers James Shields (2-2, 5.79) and Mike Pelfrey (3-7, 4.46) will start vs. the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday and Thursday.

