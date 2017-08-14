Ozzie Guillen’s advice to White Sox fans: ‘Be patient’

Ozzie Guillen, former manager of the Chicago White Sox, said White Sox fans need to be patient during the team's rebuild. | Jon Durr/Getty Images

With one of the worst records in baseball and a spot in the American League’s cellar, Ozzie Guillen understands the frustrations some White Sox fans have during the team’s rebuild. But at the same time, he’s optimistic for the club’s future.

Guillen said he believes what will come of the White Sox rebuild will be worth the wait.

“One thing about White Sox fans, including myself, we have to be patient,” said the former Sox manager, who spoke to the Sun-Times on Saturday while at Arlington Park. “I think the kids are playing right now, they’re playing with their heart and I think they’re playing well for the future. I think the future of the White Sox should be very well.”

Be patient? Easier said than done.

While the big league club has continued to struggle and shown little to any signs of improvement, the White Sox organization has continued to stockpile talented prospects for the future.

After Sunday night’s Tyler Clippard trade, the Sox have traded 10 veteran players since last season for 19 prospects.

Some of those prospects have caught Guillen’s attention, including the No. 1 and No. 59 prospects in baseball, Yoan Moncada and Reynaldo Lopez.

The White Sox recalled Moncada at the end of July from Class AAA Charlotte. The 22-year-old infielder is hitting .205 with nine RBI and two home runs in his 22 games with the Sox this season.

Fans saw first-hand the potential Moncada has in the big league last week. He homered to tie the game in the ninth inning and then drove in the game-winner with a single in the 11th to help the Sox beat the Astros.

Lopez is another young player shining for the South Siders. In his White Sox debut on Friday, the 22-year-old right-hand pitcher held the Royals to two runs and four hits in six innings, allowing only three walks while striking out six batters.

Guillen said the rebuild was need and he’s glad general manager Rick Hahn and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf finally took initiative.

“I’m proud of what the White Sox did because finally, they did what they were supposed to do,” Guillen said. “Don’t think with the gods. Don’t [think] with the heart. They take it with the brains and that’s more important than anything in this business.”

