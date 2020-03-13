Man killed in motorcycle crash in Calumet City

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in south suburban Calumet City.

Jeremi Bobo, 32, crashed just after midnight in the 1300 block of Freeland Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Autopsy results released Friday found he died of multiple injuries in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Calumet City police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.