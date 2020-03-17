 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Facebook admits a bug was incorrectly blocking news posts about the coronavirus

Users complained that links to news stories were blocked on the grounds that they violate “our community standards on spam.”

By Associated Press
Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories.
AP File

Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.

Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak are being blocked on the grounds that they violate “our community standards on spam.”

Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook’s content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.

