Filed under: 83-year-old woman missing from Uptown located Police canceled the alert Tuesday. By Sun-Times Wire Updated Mar 24, 2020, 11:08pm CDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 83-year-old woman missing from Uptown located Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Larisa Begunova Chicago Police Department Larisa Begunova, an 83-year-old woman who went missing from Uptown last week, has been found safe. Police canceled the alert Tuesday. Next Up In News Court documents reveal how the shooting happened on Alec Baldwin movie set Former Chicago Park District lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old employee Biden announces framework for sweeping new budget, infrastructure plan Murder charge filed in West Pullman shooting from July Ask the Doctors: Get your flu shot this year 2 killed, 8 shot, Wednesday in Chicago CST_ Sign up for the newsletter Breaking News Know about breaking news as it happens. We follow the stories and update you as they develop. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. Subscribe The Latest Court documents reveal how the shooting happened on Alec Baldwin movie set A week after the Oct. 21 shooting, accounts and images released in court documents, interviews and social media postings have portrayed much of what happened during the tragedy. By Associated Press Former Chicago Park District lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old employee Mauricio Ramirez, 32, faces felony counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. By David Struett Biden announces framework for sweeping new budget, infrastructure plan President Biden also plans to make remarks from the White House, a possible signal that agreement is within reach before he departs for Rome. By Associated Press Lemon balm can help reduce stress and anxiety, early data reveal Lemon balm has long been used by some in response to anxiety and depression. But does it work? By Environmental Nutrition Murder charge filed in West Pullman shooting from July Christopher McDonald allegedly shot and killed Antwan Davis on July 16 on Union Avenue, police say. By David Struett Tony Fitzpatrick and birds lead Go & Show: Plus, rut builds, fall mushrooms, last viewing of bridge lifts An exhibit of Tony Fitzpatrick’s work at the College of DuPage, the rut builds, questions and notes still come on fall mushrooms and the last viewing of the bridge lifts on the Chicago River is Saturday, all are in this Go & Show. By Dale Bowman