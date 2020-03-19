 clock menu more-arrow no yes
83-year-old woman missing from Uptown located

Police canceled the alert Tuesday.

Larisa Begunova was reported missing from Uptown
Larisa Begunova
Larisa Begunova, an 83-year-old woman who went missing from Uptown last week, has been found safe.

Police canceled the alert Tuesday.

