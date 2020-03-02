 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Man, woman drown in Lake George in Richton Park

Officers found Daniel Ballenger and Debbie Hill after they were heard screaming for help.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man and a woman drowned in Lake George in Richton Park
Two people drowned in Lake George March 1, 2020, in Richton Park.
Google Maps

A man and a woman drowned in Lake George Sunday in south suburban Richton Park.

Authorities responded about 2:10 a.m. after two people were heard yelling for help in the lake near Cicero Avenue, according to Richton Park police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

There, officers found Daniel Ballenger, 24, and 28-year-old Debbie Hill in the water, authorities said. Hill was treading water while Ballenger was fully submerged.

Two officers tried to swim to the pair but were forced to retreat because of the frigid waters, police said. Attempts to throw them ropes were also unsuccessful.

After finding a row boat, officers and members of the Richton Park Fire Department managed to pulled Hill out of the water, police said. Divers were called in to remove Ballenger from the water.

Both were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Autopsy results released Monday confirmed Ballenger died from drowning, and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. A ruling on Hill’s cause and manner of death was pending.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Former Bull Lauri Markkanen gets a rude welcome in return with Cavs

The preseason started great for the Bulls, as they dominated Cleveland in every aspect. Even sweeter was showing Markkanen that the change of scenery he pushed for might end being a big mistake.

By Joe Cowley

Third woman accuses radio host Eric Ferguson of inappropriate behavior: report

Melissa McGurren, former morning co-host on WTMX 101.9-FM, accused Ferguson of creating a "hostile working environment" in a court filing Tuesday, Chicago media columnist Robert Feder reported.

By Clare Proctor

4-year-old boy struck in hit-and-run in North Park: fire officials

Police responded to a call of a hit-and-run about 7:30 p.m. and found a child on the ground on West Foster Avenue and North Pulaski Road, police said.

By Mohammad Samra

High risk missing teen last seen in Belmont Gardens

Selena Torres, 13, was last seen at her residence Monday in the 2900 block of North Kolmar Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Bulls hoping forward Patrick Williams will be ready for regular season

The second-year player has been sidelined with a sprained left ankle, but coach Billy Donovan said there’s a good chance Williams will be ready for Detroit if the ankle can withstand cutting and lateral movement.

By Joe Cowley

CPS drops quarantine to 10 days after just 1.6% of kids exposed to COVID at school test positive

The changes come as the school system is still scrambling to recover from a poorly prepared testing program that has CPS "playing catch-up," as the district’s new CEO put it.

By Nader Issa