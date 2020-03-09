 clock menu more-arrow no yes
4 shot on Bishop Ford in South Holland

The men were taken to Roseland Community Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

Four men were wounded by gunfire March 8, 2020, on the Bishop Ford Freeway near 159th Street in South Holland.
Four men were injured in a shooting Sunday on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban South Holland.

They were in a vehicle when they were shot at 11:02 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

All four were taken to Roseland Community Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said.

The shots appeared to have been fired from another vehicle, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, according to state police.

