UIC advances to Horizon League final with upset of top-seeded Wright State

INDIANAPOLIS — Tarkus Ferguson tied his career high with 25 points, and fourth-seeded UIC advanced to its first Horizon League championship game since 2004 with a 73-56 victory Monday against top-seeded Wright State.

The Flames, who lost at Wright State by 17 points Feb. 14, jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the Raiders made only one field goal in the first five minutes. They led by 15 points at halftime and extended the edge to 20 in the first five minutes of the second half.

UIC will play second-seeded Northern Kentucky, which beat third-seeded Green Bay 80-69 in the other semifinal, on Tuesday for a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Flames haven’t reached the tournament since 2004.

Marcus Ottey added 13 points, Braelen Bridges 10 points and Godwin Boahen nine points and 10 rebounds for UIC (18-16), which outrebounded Wright State 47-38.

Bill Wampler had 14 points to lead the Raiders the Raiders (25-7).