Mercury seal thrilling Game 2 win beating Sky 91-86 in overtime

PHOENIX — No win in the WNBA Finals series would come easier than Game 1 for the Sky.

At least, that was the message the Phoenix Mercury had for them ahead of Game 2 and it came from forward Sophie Cunningham. She was right.

A dominant fourth-quarter performance by Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner led to five lead changes.

With 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Courtney Vandersloot hit a layup tying the game up for the final time in regulation at 79 apiece. The Mercury turned the ball over on the inbounds play following a timeout and Game 2 went to overtime.

The Mercury sealed their Game 2 win in overtime beating the Sky 91-86.

“Tonight we were able to dig deep,” Mercury coach Sandy Brondello said.

Coming into Wednesday night’s game, Brondello’s team was rested and ready and needed to punch back. They did up.

Taurasi was fouled shooting a three early in overtime. She completed the four-point play and gave the Mercury a four-point lead over the Sky. Skylar Diggins-Smith made a layup the next play down the floor and extended her team’s lead to six.

The Sky absorbed those punches and responded, tieing things back up at 86, but it wasn’t enough for playoff Taurasi or Griner who finished with 29 points and nine rebounds. Taurasi meanwhile had 20 points, eight of which came in overtime and four rebounds.

“Regardless of what [Taurasi] has done in the first half [of games], in the fourth quarter she is a player that loves those moments,” Brondello said. “There’s no fear, even when she’s so tired. Making that three late in the game gave us some separation.”

A Mercury win Wednesday night required a fast start and an impactful performance from their big three: Griner, Taurasi and Diggins-Smith. Brondello got the performance she needed out of those three, but there was no fast start. Diggins-Smith finished with a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists.

The Mercury led just twice the entire game before the fourth quarter. The Sky’s 16 turnovers led to 25 Mercury points, six of those turnovers came in the fourth quarter.

Kahleah Copper and Vandersloot finished with their third double-double of these playoffs. Copper had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Vandersloot finished with 20 points and 14 assists. Candace Parker added 13 points and Allie Quigley had 19.

The Sky outscored the Mercury 50-40 in the paint but went to the free-throw line just four times the entire night. The Mercury meanwhile went to the line 11 times.

“Brittney Griner shot more free throws than our team,” Sky coach James Wade said. “That says a lot.”

After the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers preseason game at Footprint Center members of both teams stuck around to watch Game 2. Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard were just a few players in attendance Wednesday night.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced ahead of Sunday’s game that the Mercury and Sky would take chartered flights back to Chicago for Game 3. Those flights are scheduled for Thursday morning. Wade said he wanted his team to get a full night of sleep instead of flying out immediately following Wednesday’s game.

Friday’s Game 3 at Wintrust Arena, which has a max capacity of 10,000, is already sold out.