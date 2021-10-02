Death of Illinois State Police trooper on Dan Ryan Expressway ruled suicide

The death of an Illinois State Police trooper found Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, according to autopsy results released Saturday.

Gerald Mason, 35, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street, state police said in a statement. A passerby came to his aid and police drove him to a hospital where he died.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly wouldn’t give specifics about the shooting during a Friday evening news conference, saying officials were conducting a death investigation.

His mother, Linda Mason, told the Sun-Times Friday night that her son had wanted to be a cop since was a toddler. He was a Chicago native and Hyde Park Academy High graduate who dedicated his life to policing, she said.

“He was a sweetheart, and he loved everybody,” she said. “He just wanted to protect people and make this city and state better.”