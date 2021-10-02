 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Death of Illinois State Police trooper on Dan Ryan Expressway ruled suicide

Gerald Mason was a Chicago Native and Hyde Park Academy High graduate who dedicated his life to policing, his mom said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Illinois State Police trooper Gerald Mason died after he was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon.
Illinois State Police trooper Gerald Mason died after he was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon.
Provided.

The death of an Illinois State Police trooper found Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide, according to autopsy results released Saturday.

Gerald Mason, 35, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan at 43rd Street, state police said in a statement. A passerby came to his aid and police drove him to a hospital where he died.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly wouldn’t give specifics about the shooting during a Friday evening news conference, saying officials were conducting a death investigation.

His mother, Linda Mason, told the Sun-Times Friday night that her son had wanted to be a cop since was a toddler. He was a Chicago native and Hyde Park Academy High graduate who dedicated his life to policing, she said.

“He was a sweetheart, and he loved everybody,” she said. “He just wanted to protect people and make this city and state better.”

Next Up In News

The Latest

Davonte Johnson’s breakout game leads Kenwood past Morgan Park

Davonte Johnson had 19 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown. He had a few highlight reel runs but also managed to get the tough short yards.

By Michael O'Brien

Chicago carpenters union adds 20,000 members under restructuring

The addition of members from a dissolved St. Louis union boosts Chicago’s total over 50,000, making it one of the largest regional unions in the nation.

By Sun-Times staff

12 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in Lake View early Saturday morning.

By Sun-Times Wire

Halas Intrigue Episode 183: Matt Nagy’s must-win, can’t-lose game

Is the clock ticking for the Bears coach?

By Sun-Times staff

White Sox’ Tony La Russa keeps proving ’em wrong. Who knew he’d be so likable, too?

It’s OK to admit it if you didn’t see this coming.

By Steve Greenberg

Bob Bradley among coaches Fire should pursue

Whether it’s Bradley, Luchi Gonzalez or a well-regarded assistant, the next Fire coach should have MLS experience.

By Brian Sandalow