 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Northern Illinois rallies in final minute to beat Central Michigan

Rocky Lombardi threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Kanon Woodill kicked the go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in his first collegiate action to give the Huskies a 39-38 victory.

By Sun-Times wires

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Rocky Lombardi threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Kanon Woodill kicked the go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in his first collegiate action to give Northern Illinois a 39-38 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Trayvon Rudolph kept the Huskies’ final drive alive with a 7-yard gain off a reverse on fourth-and-1 at the 50. Jay Ducker followed with a 26-yard run and four plays later Woodill kicked a 26-yard field goal with 56 seconds left.

CMU reached the Huskies’ 22 with five seconds left and lined up for a field-goal attempt that ended with a low snap.

NIU (6-2, 4-0) won its fifth straight to remain the only Mid-American team without a loss in conference play.

NIU came into the game with the MAC’s top rushing offense and last in passing yards. But against Central Michigan (4-4, 2-2), ranked second in rushing defense and last in passing defense, the Huskies changed gears.

Trailing 35-18 in the third quarter, Lombardi and Rudolph connected on a 75-yard pass play that began the Huskies’ rally. They had a 36-35 lead after Clint Ratkovich’s 1-yard run in the fourth quarter before Marshall Meeder gave the Chippewas their last lead on a 38-yard field goal with six minutes remaining.

Ducker finished with 183 yards on 31 carries while Rudolph had 160 yards receiving and two scores and Tyrice Richie 147 and a touchdown for NIU.

Daniel Richardson threw for 289 yards and three scores for Central Michigan with Kalil Pimpleton collecting 130 yards receiving. Lew Nichols III had 192 yards rushing on 22 carries with two scores.

The teams combined for 1,020 yards of offense.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Man facing felony charges in connection with downtown looting last year

Taisean Harris, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with looting and burglary.

By Madeline Kenney

Bulls reserve Javonte Green remains instant energy off the bench

Green might be growing into a fan favorite early on in this season, but according to Zach LaVine, he took notice of Green and the forward’s "dog mentality" going back to last March, when he was first acquired.

By Joe Cowley

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend was on parole for previously threatening her with a gun: prosecutors

Kenneth Wilson, 31, was denied bail Saturday while he faces an attempted murder charge in the Sept. 22 shooting.

By Madeline Kenney

CPS sets record with 24 schools officially making the IHSA state football playoffs

Twenty-four Public League teams qualified for the state football playoffs on Saturday.

By Michael O'Brien

Morgan Park hands Amundsen its first loss

Like a lot of teams, Morgan Park will be moving into mostly uncharted territory when the IHSA playoffs start next week.

By Mike Clark

CPD hosts ‘Carve with a Cop’ event on West Side

At Saturday’s "Carve with a Cop" event, children 3 through 13 years old were invited to decorate and carve pumpkins with local police officers.

By Madeline Kenney