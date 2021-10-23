 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago police officer hurt when patrol car struck by Metra train

The collision happened about 5 p.m. at a railroad crossing in 7700 block of West Grand Avenue in Elmwood Park. Chicago police said the officer was expected to recover.

By Sun-Times Wire
A unmarked CPD car was struck by a Metra train Oct. 23, 2021, in Elmwood Park.
A unmarked CPD car was struck by a Metra train Oct. 23, 2021, in Elmwood Park.
Screenshot of Metra video

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Saturday when their patrol car was struck by a Metra train in suburban Elmwood Park.

The collision happened about 5 p.m. at a railroad crossing in the 7700 block of West Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police and Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, but was expected to recover, according to a police spokesman. No other details were made available.

No injuries were reported for anyone on the train, which had about 100 passengers, Reile said.

The train’s engineer reported both the gate and warning lights were working at the crossing, Reile said.

Metra is investigating the incident.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bulls improve to 3-0 in win over Detroit, get defensive along the way

Guard Lonzo Ball had a reputation as a great defensive player before joining the Bulls, and that was on full display on Saturday, as he and his teammates locked down the visiting Pistons on a night the offense was shaky at best.

By Joe Cowley

Previewing and predicting the Class 8A state football playoffs

Loyola is the heavy favorite but who will the Ramblers face in DeKalb?

By Michael O'Brien

Fire put “sampling” theory to test in 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake

Thanks to giveaways and promotions, the Fire distributed an announced 31,308 tickets for their home finale, the third-biggest crowd for a standalone MLS match in team history and the largest since the inaugural 1998 season.

By Brian Sandalow

2021 IHSA Class 8A state football playoff pairings

The full playoff pairings for Class 8A.

By Michael O'Brien

2021 IHSA Class 7A state football playoff pairings

The full playoff pairings for Class 7A.

By Michael O'Brien

2021 IHSA Class 6A state football playoff pairings

The full playoff pairings for Class 6A.

By Michael O'Brien