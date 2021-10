A bicyclist was critically wounded after he was run over by a van Wednesday night in Streeterville.

The 32-year-old man was traveling west about 8:35 p.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and was struck by the driver of a Honda van in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

He was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. No one else was injured.

No citations were issued, according to police.