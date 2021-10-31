 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11

Three teams join the rankings, one making its season debut.

By Michael O'Brien
St. Rita’s Ethan Middleton (84) runs 78 yards in the first quarter against Rolling Meadows.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

We’ve reached the point in the season where the rankings are pretty easy to do. At least for this week. First round losing teams drop out for good and everyone moves on. That eliminates Bolingbrook, York and Naperville North this week.

No one will be shocked that I’ve added Glenbard North back into the rankings. I haven’t seen the Panthers play this season, but I keep ranking them whenever possible. It’s because of the schedule. Glenbard North has beaten Naperville North, Geneva and St. Charles North and now Bolingbrook. Nice wins, but nothing spectacular. But the losses are intriguing. The Panthers lost 21-20 at Batavia and 21-20 vs. Wheaton North. Those are two of the area’s best teams.

Glenbard North lost at Wheaton Warrenville South 10-7 in Week 9. That dropped them out of the rankings, but doesn’t look so bad now after what the Tigers did on Saturday at Brother Rice.

Can Glenbard North finally get a major win? Beating Warren in the second round would certainly qualify.

Glenbard West is also back after beating Oswego and Crete-Monee makes its season debut.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (10-0) 1

8A: at No. 11 Naperville Central

2. Joliet Catholic (10-0) 2

4A: vs. Wheaton Academy

3. Brother Rice (8-2) 3

7A: at Yorkville

4. Maine South (10-1) 4

8A: vs. Plainfield North

5. Cary-Grove (10-0) 5

6A: at Grayslake Central

6. Batavia (10-0) 6

7A: at No. 10 Mount Carmel

7. Warren (9-1) 7

8A: at No. 20 Glenbard North

8. Wheaton North (9-1) 8

7A: vs. Hoffman Estates

9. Neuqua Valley (9-1) 9

8A: at Palatine

10. Mount Carmel (7-3) 10

7A: vs. No. 6 Batavia

11. Naperville Central (7-3) 11

8A: vs. No. 1 Loyola

12. Hinsdale Central (9-1) 12

8A: vs. Glenbrook South

13. Fenwick (8-2) 13

5A: at Rockford Boylan

14. St. Ignatius (9-1) 14

6A: vs. No. 22 Crete-Monee

15. St. Rita (8-2) 15

7A: at Geneva

16. Lincoln-Way East (8-2) 16

8A: at Minooka

17. Lockport (9-1) 17

8A: vs. No. 25 Glenbard West

18. Lemont (10-0) 18

6A: at Springfield

19. South Elgin (10-0) 19

8A: at Marist

20. Glenbard North (7-3) NR

8A: vs. No. 7 Warren

21. Kankakee (10-0) 23

5A: at Morgan Park

22. Crete-Monee (7-3) NR

6A: at No. 14 St. Ignatius

23. Morris (10-0) 24

5A: vs. Morton, IL

24. Richmond Burton (10-0) 25

4A: vs. Stillman Valley

25. Glenbard West (8-2) NR

8A: at No. 17 Lockport

