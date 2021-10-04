 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz listed as questionable for game vs. Illinois

“I was out there today,” Mertz said after practice Monday. “I’ll just go with it day by day.”

By Steve Megargee | Associated Press
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Illinois.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Illinois.
Morry Gash/AP

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is listing quarterback Graham Mertz as questionable for Saturday’s game at Illinois (2:30 p.m., BTN) after a chest injury knocked him out of the weekend loss to Michigan.

Mertz didn’t return to the Michigan game after Daxton Hill sacked him early in the third quarter of the Wolverines’ 38-17 triumph. Mertz expressed optimism Monday that he’d be able to play against Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten).

“I was out there today,” Mertz said after practice. “I’ll just go with it day by day.”

Mertz was taken to the hospital for evaluation after his injury and got released later Saturday. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said all the test results were encouraging.

“I feel all right,” Mertz said. “I’m just kind of taking it day by day, getting treatment and trying to get better every day.”

Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2) is trying to recover from its worst start since 1990 as the Badgers prepare to face one of their former head coaches for the first time in program history. Illinois coach Bret Bielema coached Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving for Arkansas.

Next Up In College Sports

The Latest

Chicago police shoot and kill man after answering domestic call in Gresham

Police said officers were called to a home in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street and observed a "domestic altercation." They gave no details.

By David Struett, Ashlee Rezin, and 1 more

Film study: Analyzing Bears QB Justin Fields’ second start

The Bears got what they wished for in rookie quarterback Justin Fields who looked worlds better in his second start than he did in his first:

By Patrick Finley

David Chase might hate that ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is premiering on HBO Max – but it’s the wave of the future

Lines that once separated movies, TV movies and TV series are starting to fade — to the point where you have to squint to see them.

By Anthony Palomba

Police Board president bemoans great divide between residents, police in Chicago

Last summer, Ghian Foreman filed a complaint, saying he was struck in the legs five times by a police baton after encountering a demonstration in Kenwood. On Monday, Foreman wasn’t complaining about police. He was sympathizing with them.

By Fran Spielman

Profound ‘No Time to Die’ sends off a magnificent 007

Daniel Craig, the best James Bond since Connery, leaves the role in a film that’s exciting, engrossing — and way too long

By Richard Roeper

Turn up the flavor without turning up the salt content

There are delicious and healthier ways beyond salt to boost your food’s flavor.

By Environmental Nutrition