 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox jack parking rates to $45 for Sunday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field

A White Sox spokesman said the price is still better than what fans will find around the ballpark on the open market.

By Mitch Dudek
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/10/4/22709823/white-sox-rally-playoffs
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/10/4/22709823/white-sox-rally-playoffs
Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

The White Sox are jacking up parking prices for the playoffs.

The price for parking already jumped from $20 to $30 this season, and parking is going up again to $45 beginning this Sunday when the White Sox take on the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field in game three of the best of five series.

The price hike is even steeper if you take into consideration the ball club’s normal Sunday rate of $10.

Yes, it’s pricier, but still worth it, White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said Monday.

“Fans are buying them,” Reifert said. “And they should buy them. The free market will set a much higher rate than this.”

It’s worth noting that the spots will only be available for people who obtain prepaid parking passes.

Season ticket holders will not feel the parking bite — their regular season rate of $30 will still apply during the playoffs.

There are about 7,000 parking spots in the lots around the ballpark, which can hold nearly 41,000 fans.

The higher rates are sure to raise eyebrows and maybe even memories of the time in 2007 when parking for Bears playoff games jumped from $40 to $60 before Mayor Richard M. Daley stepped in and ended the hike, which had been imposed by the Chicago Park District.

Next Up In News

The Latest

White Sox fans rally at ballpark ahead of playoffs: ‘Now, we’re in the party”

Hundreds of White Sox fans rally at Guaranteed Rate Field to celebrate the team’s playoff push.

By Sneha Dey

Derek Hough sits out ‘DWTS’ due to ‘potential COVID exposure’

Host Tyra Banks announced Hough’s absence at the top of Monday’s show.

By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY

Lightfoot warns city could be sent ‘into chaos’ after Kim Foxx’s latest decision to reject charges

But Foxx accused the mayor of getting her facts wrong regarding prosecutors’ decision not to charge five suspects in a deadly Austin shootout last week, and said there was not enough evidence.

By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman

City Council members accuse top cop of presiding over ‘most dangerous city in the country’

With Chicago Police Supt. David Brown on the hot seat at City Council budget hearings, council members complained about the rise in homicides, shootings and carjackings from last year’s already troubling levels.

By Fran Spielman

Illinois AG announces measures to combat rise in online child exploitation

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) will launch a webinar series aimed at educating parents on the best practices to prevent child exploitation online. The series was unveiled amid a recent rise in reports of child victimization online.

By Jason Beeferman

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez talks gun violence, vaccine mandates, CTU and more

After his first week on the job, Martinez sat for an interview with Sun-Times City Hall reporter Fran Spielman.

By Fran Spielman and Nader Issa