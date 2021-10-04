White Sox jack parking rates to $45 for Sunday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field

The White Sox are jacking up parking prices for the playoffs.

The price for parking already jumped from $20 to $30 this season, and parking is going up again to $45 beginning this Sunday when the White Sox take on the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field in game three of the best of five series.

The price hike is even steeper if you take into consideration the ball club’s normal Sunday rate of $10.

Yes, it’s pricier, but still worth it, White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said Monday.

“Fans are buying them,” Reifert said. “And they should buy them. The free market will set a much higher rate than this.”

It’s worth noting that the spots will only be available for people who obtain prepaid parking passes.

Season ticket holders will not feel the parking bite — their regular season rate of $30 will still apply during the playoffs.

There are about 7,000 parking spots in the lots around the ballpark, which can hold nearly 41,000 fans.

The higher rates are sure to raise eyebrows and maybe even memories of the time in 2007 when parking for Bears playoff games jumped from $40 to $60 before Mayor Richard M. Daley stepped in and ended the hike, which had been imposed by the Chicago Park District.