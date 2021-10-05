 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Michigan Avenue mural shows city’s ‘interconnectedness and beautiful grit’

‘Rapt on The Mile’ is a three-dimensional garden at 679 N. Michigan Ave., a vacant former Apple Store.

By Clare Proctor
The front of the new mural “Rapt on The Mile” on 679 N. Michigan Ave.
The front of the new mural “Rapt on The Mile” on 679 N. Michigan Ave.
Mark Capapas/Sun-Times

The facade of 679 N. Michigan Ave. is no longer reminiscent of a vacant former Apple store that once occupied the building.

Now, much of it is covered in a three-story, 6,000-square-foot mural full of detailed flora and bright pops of color.

Titled “Rapt on The Mile,” the mural creates a three-dimensional garden to “share energy” with the city, said local artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust, who created the mural. Cave and Faust said they want Chicagoans to recognize the “interconnectedness and beautiful grit” neighbors share in the city. Posting the work on Michigan Avenue is one intended to uplift a job hub that has suffered from the pandemic and also from looting over the past year and a half.

The mural, was installed by marketing company Creative Graphics Management, will be on display through January.

Nick Cave (left) and Bob Faust were on hand Tuesday for the debut of their mural “Rapt on The Mile” on Michigan Avenue. The artwork is installed on the outside of a former Apple retail store at 679 N. Michigan Ave.
Nick Cave (left) and Bob Faust were on hand Tuesday for the debut of their mural “Rapt on The Mile” on Michigan Avenue. The artwork is installed on the outside of a former Apple retail store at 679 N. Michigan Ave.
Mark Capapas/Sun-Times
“Rapt on The Mile” spans more than 6,000 square feet and three stories at 679 N. Michigan Ave.
“Rapt on The Mile” spans more than 6,000 square feet and three stories at 679 N. Michigan Ave.
Mark Capapas/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

If Patrick Daley Thompson trial goes ahead, public won’t be allowed in the courtroom

Instead, the Chicago alderman’s corruption trial would be streamed for the public in an overflow room due to COVID-19 protocols, a judge said Wednesday.

By Jon Seidel

Driver fatally shot, crashes car into fence in East Garfield Park

The 36-year-old was in a vehicle about 12:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and neck, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

WR Allen Robinson remains untapped resource for Bears, QB Justin Fields

Robinson has only 24 targets in four games but is showing signs of a connection with Fields. That could pay off enormously for the Bears.

By Jason Lieser

Authorities identify man killed in shootout at Austin neighborhood home

Police and paramedics were called to the 1200 block of North Mason Avenue.

By Cindy Hernandez

Evanston woman killed in hit-and-run after gunfight between two cars in North Center

A Toyota Camry struck a Nissan Rogue while traveling west on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue following a gunfight with a black sedan, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Former Cook County Sheriff’s employee says he was fired because of his age

In a lawsuit, Ronald Gaines, 69, claims his supervisor told him he was too old for the job and should retire to allow younger employees to advance their careers. "It was a slap in the face," Gaines said Tuesday.

By Mitch Dudek