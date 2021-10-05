Michigan Avenue mural shows city’s ‘interconnectedness and beautiful grit’

The facade of 679 N. Michigan Ave. is no longer reminiscent of a vacant former Apple store that once occupied the building.

Now, much of it is covered in a three-story, 6,000-square-foot mural full of detailed flora and bright pops of color.

Titled “Rapt on The Mile,” the mural creates a three-dimensional garden to “share energy” with the city, said local artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust, who created the mural. Cave and Faust said they want Chicagoans to recognize the “interconnectedness and beautiful grit” neighbors share in the city. Posting the work on Michigan Avenue is one intended to uplift a job hub that has suffered from the pandemic and also from looting over the past year and a half.

The mural, was installed by marketing company Creative Graphics Management, will be on display through January.