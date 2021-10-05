2 teen boys hurt in Englewood shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before 5 p.m., the boys, 14 and 15, were near the front of a home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

The younger boy suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. The older boy was struck in the ankle, according to police.

Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.