 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

2 teen boys hurt in Englewood shooting

The boys, 14 and 15, were near the front of a home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two teen boys were hurt in a shooting Oct. 5, 2021, in Englewood.
Two teen boys were hurt in a shooting Oct. 5, 2021, in Englewood.
Sun-Times file

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before 5 p.m., the boys, 14 and 15, were near the front of a home in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when they were shot, Chicago police said.

The younger boy suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the ankle, police said. The older boy was struck in the ankle, according to police.

Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Azurá Stevens has been Sky’s X-factor in postseason

Stevens is averaging 10.8 points and 7.2 rebounds through five playoff games.

By Annie Costabile

HUD secretary visits Chicago: ‘The lack of affordable housing in this country is a crisis’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge also praised fixes underway at Concordia Place, a HUD-funded housing development on the Far South Side.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

DePaul University student at center of unusual terrorism trial at Chicago’s US courthouse

Prosecutors say Thomas Osadzinski designed a computer program to help disseminate terrorist propaganda on social media. Defense attorneys say the case raises serious First Amendment issues.

By Jon Seidel

Arlington Heights’ playbook: Tax breaks, public financing only considered as ‘last resort’ in luring Bears, suburb’s mayor says

"We haven’t been asked for anything yet, we haven’t committed to anything yet, and we wouldn’t without plenty of thoughtful public discussions about it," Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

‘Mortified’ Foxx accuses Lightfoot of lying about deadly shootout as mayor goes to feds in search of charges county prosecutors won’t bring

The dueling statements Tuesday reveal the stark division between Lightfoot, an ex-prosecutor herself, and the county’s top law enforcement official over what evidence is needed to charge five suspects with murder and aggravated battery after a gunfight in Austin.

By Tom Schuba

Bears found offensive identity in RB David Montgomery, then lost him to knee injury

Damien Williams steps into the No. 1 running back spot, followed by rookie Khalil Herbert and practice-squad options Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce. But the Bears might learn that Montgomery is irreplaceable.

By Jason Lieser