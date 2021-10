A high risk missing teen was last seen Monday in Belmont Gardens, Chicago police said.

Selena Torres, 13, was last seen at her residence in the 2900 block of North Kolmar Avenue, police said.

She is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds, brown eyes and hair, olive complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, white jeans and white and red Air Jordan shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 312-746-6554 or 911.