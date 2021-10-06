 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sky advance to the WNBA Finals after beating Sun 79-69

The Sky made history becoming the first No. 6 seed to punch their ticket to the Finals under the league’s new playoff format, beating the No. 1 Sun, 79-69.

By Annie Costabile
NBAE via Getty Images

The astonishing happened Wednesday night in this title-less WNBA town.

The Sun set in the Chicago Sky.

And it was spectacular.

Since the WNBA established its new playoff format in 2016 the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have met in the WNBA Finals every year except one. In 2018 the No. 1 Storm swept the No. 3 Mystics.

The Sky made history becoming the first No. 6 seed to punch their ticket to the Finals under the league’s new playoff format, beating the No. 1 Sun, 79-69.

Kahleah Copper said ahead of Game 4 that the team had no intention of making the trip back to Connecticut for a fifth game and they played like it from the jump.

Courtney Vandersloot led the team with 19 points and four assists. Candace Parker added 17 to go along with her nine rebounds and seven assists. Copper finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

This is the Sky’s first trip to the Finals since they were swept by the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. Depending on how the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces semifinals series concludes, they could be facing them again. The Mercury lead that best-of-five series 2-1.

Wintrust Arena was the spot to be Wednesday night with a crowd of 8,311. The Red Stars and Bulls were in attendance along with Scottie Pippen and Tamera Young who spent 7.5 years playing for the Sky. Chance The Rapper sat courtside and Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in her seat by halftime.

“Being here in this playoff atmosphere reminds me of when I was here and we were gearing up for the semifinals in 2015,” Young said.

Briann January was out for Game 4 after aggravating a previous injury in Game 3 on a late breakaway layup attempt. Sun coach/general manager Curt Miller said it was her ankle and knee that she was having issues with. Her stifling defensive presence was an absence felt by the Sun and the Sky capitalized on it.

Vandersloot was aggressive from the moment the ball was tipped, taking a three from the wing to get things started for the Sky. The shot was one Vandersloot has taken countless times before and made, but taking it that early in the game is unusual. She tends to get her teammates looks before taking her own.

A Ticketmaster page was created at halftime for Game 4 of the Finals at Wintrust Arena. The date listed was October 17 and tickets were marked as sold-out with a message that directed visitors to check back later.

Next Up In Chicago Sky and WNBA

The Latest

Federal judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges.

By Paul J. Weber | Associated Press

Things to do in Chicago for music fans

For fans of any genre, live music isn’t hard to come by in Chicago. Check out our highlights for concerts, festivals and live performances in and around the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Things to do in Chicago for theater and dance fans

Chicagoans can find a range of plays, musicals and dance shows at local theaters large and small. Our guide has the latest on what’s on stage in the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

Exorcising the worst of the bullying, lies and hate from social media

Congress should demand Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and other social media companies take responsibility for how their algorithms promote dishonest and devastating content.

By CST Editorial Board

Biden pushes to end ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices; Big Pharma pushes back

Undoing the ban is the linchpin of President Joe Biden’s healthcare agenda. It would mean lower costs, with savings put into things such as dental coverage for retirees.

By Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar | AP

Presta chango! Indicted Crestwood mayor to resign — but will new suburban job suddenly appear for Lou Presta?

Presta was expected to provide notice of his resignation at a village board meeting at which trustees will also elect an acting mayor and create the new position of economic development director. Presta was reelected this year despite a federal indictment accusing him of taking a $5,000 bribe.

By Mitchell Armentrout