Sky advance to the WNBA Finals after beating Sun 79-69

The astonishing happened Wednesday night in this title-less WNBA town.

The Sun set in the Chicago Sky.

And it was spectacular.

Since the WNBA established its new playoff format in 2016 the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have met in the WNBA Finals every year except one. In 2018 the No. 1 Storm swept the No. 3 Mystics.

The Sky made history becoming the first No. 6 seed to punch their ticket to the Finals under the league’s new playoff format, beating the No. 1 Sun, 79-69.

Kahleah Copper said ahead of Game 4 that the team had no intention of making the trip back to Connecticut for a fifth game and they played like it from the jump.

Courtney Vandersloot led the team with 19 points and four assists. Candace Parker added 17 to go along with her nine rebounds and seven assists. Copper finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

This is the Sky’s first trip to the Finals since they were swept by the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. Depending on how the Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces semifinals series concludes, they could be facing them again. The Mercury lead that best-of-five series 2-1.

Wintrust Arena was the spot to be Wednesday night with a crowd of 8,311. The Red Stars and Bulls were in attendance along with Scottie Pippen and Tamera Young who spent 7.5 years playing for the Sky. Chance The Rapper sat courtside and Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in her seat by halftime.

“Being here in this playoff atmosphere reminds me of when I was here and we were gearing up for the semifinals in 2015,” Young said.

Briann January was out for Game 4 after aggravating a previous injury in Game 3 on a late breakaway layup attempt. Sun coach/general manager Curt Miller said it was her ankle and knee that she was having issues with. Her stifling defensive presence was an absence felt by the Sun and the Sky capitalized on it.

Vandersloot was aggressive from the moment the ball was tipped, taking a three from the wing to get things started for the Sky. The shot was one Vandersloot has taken countless times before and made, but taking it that early in the game is unusual. She tends to get her teammates looks before taking her own.

A Ticketmaster page was created at halftime for Game 4 of the Finals at Wintrust Arena. The date listed was October 17 and tickets were marked as sold-out with a message that directed visitors to check back later.