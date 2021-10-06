 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Crane collapse in Edgewater Beach disrupts Red, Purple Line service

Trains were initially stopped at the Bryn Mawr station about 3:30 p.m. because of an “obstruction,” the CTA said in an alert.

By Sun-Times Wire
A construction crane collapsed in Edgewater Beach Oct. 6, 2021.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Purple and Red Line service was disrupted Wednesday afternoon in Edgewater Beach on the North Side after a large construction crane collapsed.

A crane operated by a private contractor toppled over in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, knocking down power lines and crushing part of a vehicle, Chicago Fire District Chief John Gies told reporters at the scene.

A nearby building was partially evacuated out of precaution, but no injuries have been reported, Gies said, adding that the crane operator was not hurt.

A construction crane collapsed in Edgewater Beach Oct. 6, 2021
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Gies said it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crane to collapse, and the cleanup process might take some time. Occupants of the evacuated building won’t be able to return until the crane is cleared, he said.

“It's gonna take a while to rectify the crane because it's a big piece of equipment that’s got to be taken apart,” Gies said.

Power has been shut off near the area, leaving some homes and businesses without electricity.

Red and Purple Line trains were running but not stopping at the nearby Bryn Mawr station because of the collapse, the CTA said in an alert.

A construction crane collapsed in Edgewater Beach Oct. 6, 2021.
Chicago Fire Department

Next Up In News

The Latest

Broker convicted of scamming White Sox out of $1M in years-long ticket scheme

The feds say Bruce Lee made $868,369 by selling 34,876 fraudulently obtained tickets during the 2016 through 2019 baseball seasons. The tickets had a market value of between $1 million and $1.2 million, authorities said.

By Jon Seidel

Prosecutors grill former NU professor accused of murder

Wyndham Lathem pinned Trenton Cornell-Duranleau’s murder on a British man he just met, but admitted he never sought help after the fatal stabbing.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Chicago card game will punish trivia also-rans with a mean shot of Malört

Just one game of Chicago Handshake is enough to get you "a little toasty," one of its creators says. The loser of each game has to down a tallboy beer and a dreaded shot of Jeppson’s Malört.

By Jason Beeferman

Dawn of a new era? With Justin Fields, Bears at least give themselves a chance

After an awkward dance with Andy Dalton, Matt Nagy made an emotionally difficult call — for him, anyway — to change partners and make Fields the Bears’ full-time starter. "This is Justin’s time."

By Mark Potash

Jake McCabe looks like the shutdown defenseman the Blackhawks have long needed

After singlehandedly for years keeping the Sabres afloat defensively, McCabe now heads the Blackhawks’ defensive rescue squad.

By Ben Pope

Bizarre surgery side-effect: cement injected into spine leaks, hardens into concrete in man’s heart

Man had had a procedure a week earlier in which doctors injected a special type of cement into damaged vertebrae, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

By USA TODAY