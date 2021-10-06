Crane collapse in Edgewater Beach disrupts Red, Purple Line service

Purple and Red Line service was disrupted Wednesday afternoon in Edgewater Beach on the North Side after a large construction crane collapsed.

A crane operated by a private contractor toppled over in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, knocking down power lines and crushing part of a vehicle, Chicago Fire District Chief John Gies told reporters at the scene.

A nearby building was partially evacuated out of precaution, but no injuries have been reported, Gies said, adding that the crane operator was not hurt.

Gies said it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crane to collapse, and the cleanup process might take some time. Occupants of the evacuated building won’t be able to return until the crane is cleared, he said.

“It's gonna take a while to rectify the crane because it's a big piece of equipment that’s got to be taken apart,” Gies said.

Power has been shut off near the area, leaving some homes and businesses without electricity.

Red and Purple Line trains were running but not stopping at the nearby Bryn Mawr station because of the collapse, the CTA said in an alert.