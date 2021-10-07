Teen girl missing from South Shore

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday from the South Shore neighborhood.

Kaia Scott was last seen in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hoodie, black or pink gym shoes, police said. She was also carrying a gray backpack.

Scott is known to spend time in the 1700 block of East 67th Street in the Courtyard buildings, police said.

She is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and long black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.