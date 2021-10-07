 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Teen girl missing from South Shore

Kaia Scott, 14, was last seen in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire
Kaia Scott was reported missing Oct. 7, 2021, from South Shore.
Kaia Scott was reported missing Oct. 7, 2021, from South Shore.
Chicago police

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday from the South Shore neighborhood.

Kaia Scott was last seen in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was wearing dark-colored jeans, a black hoodie, black or pink gym shoes, police said. She was also carrying a gray backpack.

Scott is known to spend time in the 1700 block of East 67th Street in the Courtyard buildings, police said.

She is 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and long black braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Shots fired at police in Fuller Park; no injuries reported

No one was shot and officers did not return fire, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Lou-turn? Indicted Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta reverses plans to quit after talks with allies, doctors: ‘They told me to hold on’

The surprise reversal came after several residents harangued the three-term mayor for a published report that the village would create a new $65,000 salaried position of "economic development director" just for him. "Whoever heard of a person being indicted — soon to be convicted — and then handed a $65,000 job?" one political rival said.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Blackhawks notebook: Adam Gaudette’s hard work cementing NHL job

Gaudette and other roster bubble players composed most of the Hawks’ lineup in their 3-2 loss Thursday against the Wild.

By Ben Pope

President Biden in Elk Grove Village boosts business vaccine requirements, takes poke at Fox News

In a suburban Chicago speech pushing businesses to mandate COVID vaccines or weekly tests, Biden said, in a stage whisper, "Fox News requires vaccinations for all employees. Give me a break. Fox News."

By Lynn Sweet

Tom Verducci proves you don’t have to be a former player to provide sharp insight

Verducci, who has covered baseball for more than 30 years, is serving as the reporter for the White Sox-Astros series for Fox and MLB Network.

By Jeff Agrest

Sullivan’s defense sparkles again, shuts out Schurz

The Tigers have allowed only one opponent to score more than eight points all season. The stout defense continued in a 21-0 shutout of Schurz on Thursday at Lane Stadium.

By Michael O'Brien