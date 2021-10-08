 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Dear Abby: They’re in their 50s, but Dad still calls them ‘Peanut,’ ‘Poopsie’

The man’s wife can’t stand hearing his adult daughters use cutesy nicknames and baby talk.

By Abigail Van Buren

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married for 10 years. This is a second marriage for both of us. We don’t have children together, but my husband has grown daughters in their 50s from a previous marriage. Generally, we have good relationships with each other.

My problem is, my husband still calls — and refers to — his daughters by their childhood nicknames, “Peanut” and “Poopsie.” They reciprocate by calling him by silly names instead of “Dad” or “Father.” Seeing these adult women reverting to childhood drives me up a wall. They talk and act like little girls and use baby talk with each other, too.

I have shared with my husband more than once that this “innocent” nickname game keeps his daughters stuck in old childhood patterns, while keeping other family members out of the conversation. How would you suggest I handle this? — FEELING LIKE AN OUTSIDER

DEAR “OUTSIDER”: Because you have shared with your husband “more than once” that you feel sidelined when his daughters do this, and nothing has changed, try this: Arrange to visit with friends or schedule an activity you enjoy while your husband’s “girls” visit their daddy. If you do, it may be less frustrating than trying to change them.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been happily married (with some ups and downs) for 30 years. We are in our 50s and have two grown children. We enjoy an active love life except for one thing. He refuses to kiss me passionately before or during lovemaking. When I met him 35 years ago, he was the best kisser! Kissing helps me to get in the mood, but he says we’re “too old” for that.

I have talked to him about it, to no avail. My first thought was that my breath was bad, but he assured me it wasn’t. Is this normal? Am I asking too much? When we’re watching a movie together, I will say to him when the actors kiss, “They’re doing it, why can’t we?” and he rolls his eyes. Should I let this go, as it seems like such a small issue? — KISSED OFF IN MONTANA

DEAR KISSED OFF: Considerate couples who love each other want to give each other pleasure. That your husband would withhold something you have told him you need to enhance your intimacy is selfish. I do not think you should “let this go,” because if you would write to me about it, it ISN’T a small issue. If he can’t explain his change in behavior to you, he should explain it WITH you — in the office of a marriage and family therapist.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 45 years, but the love of my life is now in a memory care facility because of Alzheimer’s. We have always sent out greeting cards during the holidays. I’m now wondering how I should sign them this year — with both our names as usual or just my own? — WONDERING IN SAN DIEGO

DEAR WONDERING: I vote for sending the cards out with both of your names. There will come a time when you send them from just yourself, but until his passing, his name should be included.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For an excellent guide to becoming a better conversationalist and a more sociable person, order “How to Be Popular.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Popularity Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In News

The Latest

Bowhunting deer in Illinois: As season opened, a COVID-19 question, usual updates and a historical note

Coming off a season with a record harvest, Illinois bowhunters are back with a question on COVID-19 and deer and the more usual questions and updates on deer season; plus a delightful historical note.

By Dale Bowman

2 killed, 13 wounded — including 3 teens — in citywide gun violence Thursday

Two men were found fatally shot in an apartment in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

By Sun-Times Wire

‘The Chi’ breast cancer plot leads actress on real-life journey to help Black women overly impacted by disease

When her character, "Jada," was diagnosed with breast cancer on this season’s "The Chi," it started actress Yolonda Ross’ real-life journey to support Black women dealing with this cancer. On Oct. 30, Ross will unveil a photo exhibit and partnership donating $100,000 to three Chicago organizations at an event in Bridgeport.

By Maudlyne Ihejirika

Kaegi is giving tax breaks to vets on pricey homes even though they don’t qualify

Cook County assessor says he follows the policy on disabled vets property tax exemption of his predecessor. He’s wrong. So some get big tax breaks despite being ineligible.

By Lauren FitzPatrick, Tim Novak, and 1 more

‘Pretty Smart’: There are inventive new Netflix shows, and then there’s this

Most everyone is really dumb on a throwback sitcom starring Emily Osment

By Richard Roeper

Cook County carjackings on pace to be the worst in 2 decades: Camry is No. 1, most victims are men, Sunday’s the worst day

The numbers, bad last year, are more than 43% worse this year. Sheriff Tom Dart’s office has created a database to make sense of why. Some of the findings are surprising.

By Frank Main