A woman was struck and killed by a driver Friday morning in West Ridge on the North Side.

The 64-year-old was crossing a street southbound on Maplewood Avenue when she was hit by the driver about 6 a.m. near the 2500 block of West Devon Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, stayed at the scene and the woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she died, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

The incident is under investigation.